WWE Rumors: Real reason why Charlotte Flair won't defend the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 35

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.06K // 28 Mar 2019, 21:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Ever since Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown women's Championship on Smackdown, speculation has been rampant as to how this new development will figure in the already announced RAW Women's Championship match.

The RAW match will see Ronda Rousey defend her championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The question now is, will Flair add the SmackDown Women's Championship to the match or will she defend it separately in another match, or will the title be of no consequence at Wrestlemania 35?

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair became an 8-time Women's Champion-- creating a new record in WWE-- when she beat Asuka for the Blue Championship on SmackDown.

While there was no prior announcement made by WWE to announce the match, it was either a last minute booking decision or the WWE merely wanted to create shock value.

Apart from the RAW Women's Championship match, Bayley and Sasha Banks will be defending the Women's Tag Team match at Wrestlemania 35.

The heart of the matter

As per Bryan Alverez of Wrestling Observer Live (via Cagesideaseats.com), the SmackDown title won’t be on the line at WrestleMania, with the reason being WWE plans to end the broadcast with all four of the NXT Horsewomen in the ring, holding up a belt.

This clearly indicates that not only are WWE planning to have Becky Lynch win the first ever women's main event at Wrestlemania, but also plan to have Banks and Bayley retain their championships.

Also Read: 3-Time WWE Champion reveals career-changing advice he gave Becky Lynch

Advertisement

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The PPV will create history as this will be the first time that women will main event the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Also Read: More bad news for Asuka's WWE Career

Advertisement