WWE Rumors: Rumor-killer on Asuka's plans for Wrestlemania 35

Asuka

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka on SmackDown Live to capture the SmackDown Women's championship, in one of the most random booking decisions by WWE.

While the entire WWE Universe is still scratching its head over why WWE took such a drastic measure, the rumor mill has started buzzing with what is Asuka's future in WWE. Unfortunately for her, things are not looking good.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is a part of the first ever Women's main event at Wrestlemania, where she will face the RAW Women's Championship Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match.

While Becky Lynch earned the opportunity by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match, Flair was merely added to the match at Vince McMahon's whim.

With Asuka losing the SmackDown women's championship, there were rumors that she might be added to the historic women's match at Wrestlemania; however, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The heart of the matter

There is speculation that Asuka may be done with WWE as The Empress of Tomorrow had sent a cryptic tweet merely saying "over" after she had lost the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Dave Meltzer of WON (via Cagesideseats.com) stated that for anyone who is expected good news in the form of Asuka being added to the RAW Women's Championship match at Wrestlemania 35, that is unlikely to happen.

It is still unclear what Asuka will be doing at Wrestlemania this year, and the chances of her merely being a participant in the Women's Battle Royal seem high as of now.

What's next?

With the cancellation of the automatic rematch clause, it looks unlikely that Asuka will be getting a rematch for the championship anytime soon.

However, we will most likely get to know the fate of the SmackDown Women's Championship on RAW next week.

