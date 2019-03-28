×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Rumor-killer on Asuka's plans for Wrestlemania 35

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
547   //    28 Mar 2019, 18:01 IST

Asuka
Asuka

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka on SmackDown Live to capture the SmackDown Women's championship, in one of the most random booking decisions by WWE.

While the entire WWE Universe is still scratching its head over why WWE took such a drastic measure, the rumor mill has started buzzing with what is Asuka's future in WWE. Unfortunately for her, things are not looking good.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is a part of the first ever Women's main event at Wrestlemania, where she will face the RAW Women's Championship Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match.

While Becky Lynch earned the opportunity by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match, Flair was merely added to the match at Vince McMahon's whim.

With Asuka losing the SmackDown women's championship, there were rumors that she might be added to the historic women's match at Wrestlemania; however, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The heart of the matter

There is speculation that Asuka may be done with WWE as The Empress of Tomorrow had sent a cryptic tweet merely saying "over" after she had lost the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Dave Meltzer of WON (via Cagesideseats.com) stated that for anyone who is expected good news in the form of Asuka being added to the RAW Women's Championship match at Wrestlemania 35, that is unlikely to happen.

It is still unclear what Asuka will be doing at Wrestlemania this year, and the chances of her merely being a participant in the Women's Battle Royal seem high as of now.


Advertisement

What's next?

With the cancellation of the automatic rematch clause, it looks unlikely that Asuka will be getting a rematch for the championship anytime soon.

However, we will most likely get to know the fate of the SmackDown Women's Championship on RAW next week.

Also Read: 3-Time WWE Champion reveals career-changing advice he gave Becky Lynch



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Charlotte Asuka
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE Rumors: WWE had to cancel original plans for Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Original Championship plans for John Cena at WrestleMania revealed 
RELATED STORY
7 Rumoured plans for WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Incredible WrestleMania 35 plans for the WWE Championship revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: What are WWE's reported plans for John Cena at WrestleMania?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Latest update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 opponents for Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 for SmackDown Women's title
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Charlotte Flair won the Smackdown Women's title ahead of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Rumors: Backstage news on Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Another major Championship match to be added to the Wrestlemania 35 card
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us