WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Samoa Joe should face John Cena

Mohit Kushwaha
3.08K   //    11 Mar 2019, 18:30 IST

Samoa Joe and John Cena need to face off
The stage is set for Wrestlemania. In less than four weeks, we will be treated to the biggest show of the year, and the road to Wrestlemania is in full flow.

Several superstars are finding their matchups leading to Wrestlemania. Top superstars like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan are embroiled in interesting rivalries leading up to Wrestlemania.

Samoa Joe is yet to feature on the Wrestlemania card, even though he has been on the main roster for over two years now. He was inexplicably off the card in 2017 and was injured in 2018. 2019 could finally be the year when Joe makes his much-awaited Wrestlemania debut.

Samoa Joe has faced the likes of Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, etc. in his two-year stint on the main roster. He won his first championship on the main roster earlier this month when he defeated R-Truth, Andrade and Rey Mysterio in the United States Championship Open Challenge.

Samoa Joe v John Cena needs to happen at Wrestlemania, and here's five reasons why!

#5 You can never have Mania without Cena!

Cena at Mania is a must
When was the last time John Cena stayed off the Wrestlemania card? It's really hard to pinpoint a single Wrestlemania event where John Cena did not delight us with his presence. John Cena is one of the biggest superstars to have graced the wrestling ring.

John Cena has not appeared full-time in WWE since Wrestlemania season last year, during which he clamored endlessly for a match against the Undertaker. He finally got the match at Wrestlemania 34, and was annihilated by the Deadman.

It's hard to put Cena away from the card, when he isn't done with wrestling yet. He is still in spectacular shape, and should definitely show up at Mania.

