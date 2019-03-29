WrestleMania 35: 5 surprising appearances that can happen on the Show of Shows

Will the "Notorious One" show up at the grandest stage of them all?

WrestleMania 35 is merely 10 days away from us. The Road to WrestleMania is about to culminate at the Show of Shows on 7th April as we'll witness the 35th edition of the grandest wrestling event in the history of the business live from the Metlife Stadium, New Jersey.

With the show already making headlines with a number of epic encounters lined up, WWE is all set to deliver a solid WrestleMania to send out a message to everyone that they still are the top dogs in this business.

WrestleMania 35 will witness the first ever Women's Main Event, as Ronda Rousey would defend her RAW Women's Championship against the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Becky Lynch, and the recently crowned SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte.

WrestleMania is considered as a show which is not just about wrestling, it's about moments. WWE fans often call these moments as "WrestleMania moments". While fans enjoy seeing an underdog realize his dream and win the big prize, another awesome thing about WrestleMania is witnessing the surprise appearances of legends, debutants or a big name from some other industry.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 Surprising appearances that can happen at WrestleMania 35. Who will get the biggest pop from the fans?

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin

That's the Bottomline coz Stone Cold said so!

The hottest storyline going into WrestleMania 35 is that of the RAW Women's Championship involving Becky, Charlotte, and Ronda. Throughout this build-up, the main subject of the story has been "The Man" Becky Lynch.

Ever since she turned heel at SummerSlam last year, her character has constantly been compared with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Her anti-authority figure, her behavior, the way she carries herself, everything makes a fan remember Austin's character.

Hence, an appearance from Stone Cold himself on the grandest stage of them all to confront The Man would be an awesome moment to witness. Just a backstage segment where Austin bumps into Becky wishes her good luck and they share a can of beer. Now that's what you call a WrestleMania moment!

