WrestleMania 35: 5 surprising decisions WWE could make on the road to WrestleMania 

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    25 Mar 2019, 14:01 IST

How can WWE surprise us before the big show?
How can WWE surprise us before the big show?

The road to WrestleMania 35 has been a mixed pot of all things entertaining with some less than stellar moments that have dampened the hype for the biggest wrestling show on the planet.

But that hasn't interfered with fans' excitement for the showcase of the immortals, as there is something so special about WrestleMania which doesn't allow you to write the show-off, and while most of you might have some grievances with the narratives on display, things might just get better.

WWE has proven in the past that they can rescue failing storylines at the very last second, and on this road to WrestleMania, there are many narratives in need of saving.

So how could we expect WWE to rewrite their wrongs? Well, the only way the creative team knows how to save a narrative or even further destroy one is to implement some truly shocking decisions.

In this article, we will look at all possible surprising decisions WWE can make in these last few weeks leading up the big show.

#1 John Cena replaces Baron Corbin

Cena could be at WrestleMania
Cena could be at WrestleMania

Many fans were angered when they found out that Kurt Angle's last opponent would be Baron Corbin, and this was not something unnecessary the WWE Universe was getting frustrated over, as Baron Corbin has not reached a level in his career where he can be the man that retires a legend like Angle.

While it is understandable that wrestling fans and critics were livid, most didn't expect a response from one individual, John Cena. The leader of Cenation expressed his anger online by basically calling Baron Corbin a "dumpster fire", which raised speculation on whether we will actually be getting Corbin vs Angle at WrestleMania.

This entire inclusion of Baron Corbin in Kurt Angle's retirement feels like one big swerve, as it just feels like Cena will replace Corbin in this match. Cena being Angle's last opponent makes a lot of sense, as Cena's first opponent in the WWE was none other than Kurt Angle, and this is just the perfect way to wrap up a legendary career.

