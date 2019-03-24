WrestleMania 35: 5 ways Seth Rollins could beat Brock Lesnar at the PPV

Rollins has a tough road ahead

One of the more anticipated matches heading into WrestleMania 35 was the Universal Title match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, and you may have noticed the use of "was" in that sentence, as that is due to WWE truly disappointing fans with their less than thrilling booking in this programme.

And while the build-up to this WrestleMania title match may not be what fans had envisioned, it is still a highly anticipated wrestling match that fans want to witness, as Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins is a type of match you don't get to see every week on Raw or SmackDown Live.

So, the question that many fans have on their mind is whether WWE will give us a competitive match or a straight up squash that will frustrate us, but however WWE plays it, the one thing they need to ensure happens at WrestleMania is Seth Rollins leaving as the new Universal Champion.

Rumors have indicated that Lesnar could be moving to SmackDown Live when the blue brand finds its new home on FOX, this could mean that Lesnar drops the title to Rollins in this match as Lesnar taking a hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania and coming back in time for SmackDown's debut on FOX seems plausible. So the main thing that fans are now asking themselves is how Rollins will beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

#1 Intervention

The Shield's one last ride

During The Shields' existence in WWE, they have waged war with many teams. The Wyatt Family, The Rhodes Brothers, The Authority, and Team Hell-No are some of the few teams that contested highly rated matches with The Shield, but if there was one man the Shield found difficult to beat, that would be Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar's wars with each member of The Shield was highly intense, emotional, and brutal, but each time Lesnar came out on top. The only instance a Shield member beat Lesnar was when Roman Reigns conquered Lesnar at the 2018 edition of SummerSlam, but that was not even a clean victory, as Lesnar was distracted by Braun Strowman.

Now the Shield intervening in this Universal Title match wouldn't be the ideal babyface way to win a title match, but it will be a great way to finally close the curtain on the era of the Shield. As Rollins beating Lesnar with the help of his Shield brethren feels like the most realistic way one could put down Brock Lesnar.

