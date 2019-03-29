WrestleMania 35: 5 Ways WWE can shock us

WrestleMania 35 could be one of the best yet

WrestleMania 35 is around the corner and the match card has already shaped up nicely. A number of title matches have already been announced including the historic first ever all women's Mania main-event as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey battle to win it all.

WWE always have some swerves up their sleeves on the big day - sometimes for better and sometimes for worse. With the 35th edition of WrestleMania almost here, let's take a look at some ways WWE can shock us at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5 Rob Gronkowski wins the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale

Could it be Rob Gronkowski's turn to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale?

Could Rob Grownkowski become the first non-wrestler to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale? We've already seen non-wrestlers like Shaq enter the ATGMBR have gone on to win it but The Gronk could be the first.

He's already helped Mojo Rawley win the ATGMBR and it won't be surprising if this year is his turn. Stephanie McMahon has already teased an appearance from Gronkowski and him winning would create headlines in mainstream sports news and we know WWE loves that.

#4 Charlotte Flair wins it ALL

Will Charlotte Flair leave WrestleMania is the Undisputed Champion?

This one won't come as a surprise when you think about it, but in that moment, it would be a massive shock. Charlotte is now going into WrestleMania as the SmackDown Women's Champion after beating Asuka earlier this week on SmackDown.

The majority of fans expect Becky Lynch to beat Rousey and Charlotte at WrestleMania and leave as possibly the Undisputed Women's Champion. However, I could definitely see WWE choosing Charlotte instead although the 8-time Champion doesn't really need the win.

