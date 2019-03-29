×
WrestleMania 35: 6 iconic sights that might be in store for the PPV

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.88K   //    29 Mar 2019, 19:31 IST

Will we see these legendary factions ever again?
Will we see these legendary factions ever again?

By this point, there might be nothing left to say about WrestleMania that hasn't been said before! The Grandest Stage of Them All is a heaven for the WWE enthusiasts, it's where every fan wants to be in order to witness history unfold right in front of their eyes.

Owing to WrestleMania's history, there will be one too many historic moments that will be talked about for ages. Here we list 6 iconic sights that might be in store as WWE plans to give the fans a show to remember in the form of WrestleMania 35.

#6 The Shield Helps Rollins Slay The Beast

Will we see the Shield one more time?
Will we see the Shield one more time?

Brock Lesnar versus Seth Rollins is undoubtedly one of the biggest matches set to take place at WrestleMania 35. The Architect is scheduled to take on The Beast for the Universal Championship as the world awaits for this gigantic clash.

Rollins and Brock have had some history and the two will look to tear each other apart come April 7 at the Metlife Arena. Rollins has clearly stated his displeasure with Brock's tantrums as he looks to end Lesnar's reign of terror and dethrone him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While this match is expected to an explosive one, there is simply no doubt that Brock is a freak of nature who puts on a dominant display every time he steps foot inside the squared circle and the same can be expected in his clash with Rollins.

Seth Rollins' Shield Brothers will be in the back rooting for the architect but given the fact that this might be the last time we ever see the formidable trio together; since Dean Ambrose is set to depart the company, the Hounds of Justice won't be around on WWE, this might call for some action from the three members for the last time ever.

All three members of The Shield have at some point crossed paths with Brock Lesnar and it's no secret that none of them really showered their appreciation for the Beast Incarnate.

Imagine the crowd going crazing as The Shield reunites to powerbomb Brock Lesnar through the table! The WWE Universe would go berserk upon witnessing this mind-boggling moment.

Seth Rollins is expected to win the Universal Championship but in order to Slay the Beast, he might need some help for his Shield brothers.


Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
