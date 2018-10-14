×
WrestleMania 35: Booking The Ultimate Dream Card With Early Predictions

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Feature
7.00K   //    14 Oct 2018, 14:31 IST

This could be epic
This could be epic

Widely regarded as the greatest WWE show of the year, the Road to WrestleMania 35 is bound to be one of the most highly-anticipated in recent memory.

While this year's extravaganza did disappoint on multiple levels, the creative team would be looking to right those wrongs and deliver something extremely incredible next year.

Looking at the current talent WWE possesses, there's no denying that the company must outshine themselves this time and make this WrestleMania, the most prestigious of all time.

With the Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, and Shawn Michaels likely to feature in marquee matches next year, this could be an ideal opportunity for them to pass the torch to someone credible.

The Grandest Stage of Them All is known for its high-octane action with a fine blend of entertainment, and if the company are able to mix both well this time around, then we could finally have a WrestleMania to remember.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze how next year's WrestleMania 35 could be like, with early predictions and an ultimate dream match-card.

#1 Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (C) Vs. The Young Bucks for the Raw Tag-Team Championships

a dream match
a dream match

With Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes rumored to make a solid transition next year to the WWE, this match seems like a definite possibility.

While Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been sidelined with injuries, the duo could be returning back in time to make a blockbuster appearance at WrestleMania 35.

Considering that both these teams have squared off multiple times in Ring of Honor, bringing some of that craft to the Grandest Stage of Them All would be insane and a treat to the eyes.

WWE has certainly mishandled the entire tag-team division and the Young Bucks' inclusion to the frame will bring some legitimate rejuvenation to the flagship show.

Expecting a thrilling contest between the two won't be surprising. These two teams could tear the house down if provided with some creative freedom. Times are changing.

Early Prediction: The Young Bucks defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

1 / 12 NEXT
