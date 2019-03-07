WrestleMania 35: Championship Matchup Predictions

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

Who will Daniel Bryan face at WrestleMania 35 for the world title?

WrestleMania 35 will be happening live on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Two championship matches have already been confirmed. Brock Lesnar will be going head to head with Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. We will also be having Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (or vs Becky Lynch if she defeats Charlotte Flair at Fastlane). Buddy Murphy will be defending the Cruiserweight Championship against the winner of an eight man tournament as well. There will almost certainly be matches for the Intercontinental Championship. Like the United States Championship, the Raw Tag Team Titles, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, the Women's Tag Team Titles, the SmackDown Women's Title, and the WWE Championship as well.

#1 Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c.) vs Tony Nese

Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese are allies on 205 Live.

There is a big eight-man tournament going on to decide who will face Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania 35 for the Cruiserweight Championship. Tony Nese advanced to the semifinals by defeating Kalisto while Drew Gulak advanced to the semifinals by defeating Brian Kendrick. The two former allies will face each other in one of the semifinal matches. The other semifinalists were decided when former Cruiserweight Champions Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa faced off with each other and also when Humberto Carillo faced off with Oney Lorcan. Cedric Alexander and Oney Lorcan were the ones who advanced to the semifinals. Tony Nese will probably defeat his former ally Drew Gulak so that he can finally get revenge on the submission specialist while Cedric Alexander will almost certainly defeat a 'valiant' Oney Lorcan. The former Cruiserweight Champion will then almost certainly be defeated by Tony Nese in the finals. The Best Kept Secret will then likely turn on Tony Nese so that the Premier Athlete can turn face to set up this big WrestleMania feud. While the two talented cruiserweights will likely be relegated to the kickoff show once again, they will still likely have a great rivalry and a great match at WrestleMania in what will be the WrestleMania debut of both highly talented cruiserweights.

