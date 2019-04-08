×
WrestleMania 35: Twitter explodes as Kofi Kingston becomes WWE Champion 

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
377   //    08 Apr 2019, 08:14 IST

And the story is complete!
And the story is complete!

Kofi Kingston is finally WWE Champion! Let that sink in. The 11-year veteran created history by becoming the first-ever African-born WWE Champion as he defeated Daniel Bryan in a classic WrestleMania title match.

The match had it all! An evil antagonist, a fighting protagonist, 80,000+ raucous fans, a long-drawn backstory and a well-worked sequence of moves that led to the eventual moment that brought the house down!

There were many noteworthy moments that made the contest one of the best to have graced the WrestleMania stage in years. After getting kicked in the chest a few times, Kofi rose and valiantly called for Bryan to kick him even more. The grit and determination were infectious and it only got the fans even more invested in the in-ring action.

The match was smoothly paced, as Bryan dominated with his submission-heavy style to keep Kofi down. Kinsgton dug deep and wriggled his way out of many losing situations until the incredible finish came.

The action spilt over to the outside. Eric Rowan got involved and would get taken out by Kofi, Woods and Big E. Bryan then went for the suicide dive, but Kingston caught him on the apron. Kingston got back in the ring and hit the champ with the Trouble from Paradise.

Pinfall, 1..2...3! Pandemonium ensued! Big E and a sobbing Woods went outside the ring and unveiled the new WWE title belt that was kept under a veil.

Kingston celebrated the monumental victory with his New Day stablemates and his kids in the ring. It was a heartwarming moment. Pro wrestling at its finest!

Twitter, as expected, went into meltdown as Kingston achieved his lifelong dream of winning the big one and as always, we've compiled the best for your viewing. So here are the best tweets from the interwebs. Enjoy...

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Wrestling mark, Melophile, Red Devil, Underachieving Oversleeper.
