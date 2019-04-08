WrestleMania 35: Twitter explodes as Kofi Kingston becomes WWE Champion

And the story is complete!

Kofi Kingston is finally WWE Champion! Let that sink in. The 11-year veteran created history by becoming the first-ever African-born WWE Champion as he defeated Daniel Bryan in a classic WrestleMania title match.

The match had it all! An evil antagonist, a fighting protagonist, 80,000+ raucous fans, a long-drawn backstory and a well-worked sequence of moves that led to the eventual moment that brought the house down!

There were many noteworthy moments that made the contest one of the best to have graced the WrestleMania stage in years. After getting kicked in the chest a few times, Kofi rose and valiantly called for Bryan to kick him even more. The grit and determination were infectious and it only got the fans even more invested in the in-ring action.

The match was smoothly paced, as Bryan dominated with his submission-heavy style to keep Kofi down. Kinsgton dug deep and wriggled his way out of many losing situations until the incredible finish came.

The action spilt over to the outside. Eric Rowan got involved and would get taken out by Kofi, Woods and Big E. Bryan then went for the suicide dive, but Kingston caught him on the apron. Kingston got back in the ring and hit the champ with the Trouble from Paradise.

Pinfall, 1..2...3! Pandemonium ensued! Big E and a sobbing Woods went outside the ring and unveiled the new WWE title belt that was kept under a veil.

Kingston celebrated the monumental victory with his New Day stablemates and his kids in the ring. It was a heartwarming moment. Pro wrestling at its finest!

Twitter, as expected, went into meltdown as Kingston achieved his lifelong dream of winning the big one and as always, we've compiled the best for your viewing. So here are the best tweets from the interwebs. Enjoy...

Watching Kofi win the title at Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lyGvqKSrQt — Zito (@_Zeets) April 8, 2019

Intercontinental Championship ☑️

United States Championship ☑️

Tag Team Championships ☑️

WWE Championship ☑️



Kofi Kingston is Officially a Grand Slam Winner!! #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ug5IK8GU84 — Chris (@CTwigger96) April 8, 2019

There’s kids out there tonight who felt the way about Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship the way I did with Eddie Guerrero.



It’s the kind of thing you never forget. pic.twitter.com/nsnxg2bUkV — Joe Randazzo (Bronx Pinstripes) (@deflategator) April 8, 2019

#WrestleMania Kofi mania runs wild with the wwe old championship pic.twitter.com/eHHQ63Zbey — JellyRedBird (@jelani_strachan) April 8, 2019

Hulk hogan caught on hidden camera outside of kofi trailer #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/8relTjuDMT — ELON MUSKY (@angrybirds00) April 8, 2019

#KofiMania is important. Think about how many people just watched what he did. Think about how many felt connected to him because they too have been struggling for so long. Think about how many people he inspired. Think about how important #KofiMania is. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 8, 2019

This shouldn’t be up for discussion:



The Rock IS NOT BLACK.

Booker T and Mark Henry won THE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT AKA “BIG GOLD BELT” Championship



Kofi Kingston is the legitimate first AFRICAN AMERICAN, and I cannot stress this enough W.W.E CHAMPION. #WrestleMania — Black Vince McMahon (@BlackVKM) April 8, 2019

One of the best human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. Not to mention how great he is at our craft#KofiMania — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) April 8, 2019

Never stop believing!!! #KofiMania — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) April 8, 2019

I can say from the bottom of my heart that this is my absolute favorite #WrestleMania moment of all time.



Kofi Kingston made me believe. This is why I love wrestling. #KofiMania is real and always will be! — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) April 8, 2019

I’m so happy right now. #KOFIMANIA — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) April 8, 2019

Many dreams and opportunities that seemed unreachable for so long now have become obtainable #KofiMania — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 8, 2019

Kofi Kingston going back to the locker room like this #wrestlemania #KOFIMANIA



pic.twitter.com/WJq9QK7p0U — Andre hArt (@Dremar11) April 8, 2019

Here’s a #WrestleMania moment after Kofi wins the title pic.twitter.com/kAeXrM4SxW — Brandon Creme (@BCcreme) April 8, 2019

Me when Kofi became the first black man to win the WWE title #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/Zwgb0tmN8x — 🏆The Reason🏆 (@TheReason540) April 8, 2019

