WrestleMania 35: Predicting the remaining match-card

Veronica Decoster
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
164   //    23 Mar 2019, 17:34 IST

WrestleMania 35 poster.
WrestleMania 35 poster.

WrestleMania 35 is just two weeks away, the match-card is slowly building up for both the brands, Raw and SmackDown. As of now, ten matches have been confirmed for the event.

There are two main events, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar will face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Triple H will collide with Batista in a No Holds Barred match, Kurt Angle will have his farewell match against Baron Corbin, Shane McMahon will face The Miz, AJ Styles will face Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio will challenge the United States Champion Samoa Joe.

Another annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place this year with the first participant announced as Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy will defend his Cruiserweight Title against Tony Nese.

The card already look stacked, but it is rumored the card will consist seventeen matches. So, here are matches that could be added to the match-card for WrestleMania 35...

Note: Asuka will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against an opponent which will be determined this week on SmackDown and a WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal also might take place. So these two matches are not added in this match-card.

#6 The Usos (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev (Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for SmackDown Tag Team Titles)


The Usos retained their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Shane McMahon and The Miz at Fastlane. Now there are no definite challengers for the champions at the Show of Shows, but they will surely defend their titles at the event.

Over the years, tag team championship matches at WrestleMania involve multiple tag teams, this year also SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended in a multi-tag team match involving The Hardy Boyz, The Bar and the new team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.

#5 The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet (Raw Tag Team Titles Match)


Aleister Black and Ricochet have ended-up becoming one of the best teams on Raw at this moment. Even though the duo deserve to work individually, beginning as a tag team on the main roster has been a right decision by WWE.

Now there are not to many teams on the Raw roster who could face The Revival at WrestleMania 35, Black and Ricochet are the only worthy team to get that spot. So they will definitely face the champs at the big event.

Veronica Decoster
ANALYST
A BIG WRESTLING FAN! <3
