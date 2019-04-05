WrestleMania 35: Ranking the 9 most likely title changes

Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey will be involved in title matches

A total of 16 matches have been announced for WWE WrestleMania 35, with nine of those encounters set to include a title on the line.

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships) will headline the event, while Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship) and Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship) are among the most anticipated matches of the night.

In the tag divisions, Sasha Banks & Bayley will face Beth Phoenix & Natalya, The IIconics and Nia Jax & Tamina (Women’s Tag Team Championship), Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins will challenge The Revival (Raw Tag Team Championship), and The Usos will defend against The Bar, Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black & Ricochet (SmackDown Tag Team Championship).

Elsewhere, “Demon” Finn Balor will challenge Bobby Lashley (Intercontinental Championship) and Samoa Joe will take on Rey Mysterio (United States Championship), while Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship) is scheduled for the kickoff show.

In this article, let’s take a look at the most probable title changes on April 7, from least likely to most likely.

#9 Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Sasha Banks & Bayley outlasted five other teams to win the newly introduced Women’s Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February.

Since then, they have defended the titles against Nia Jax & Tamina at Fastlane – a match which resulted in a brawl between the two teams, as well as Beth Phoenix & Natalya. The IIconics have now been added to the mix, setting up a Fatal 4-Way for the titles at WrestleMania 35.

Without trying to be too negative, it is fair to say that The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection’s title reign has not exactly got off to the best of starts. Granted, they retained at Fastlane, but these new titles felt like a big deal when they were introduced earlier this year. Now? Not so much.

WWE titles have been changing hands more than ever over the last year, but it seems way too early for Banks & Bayley to lose when they have only had one successful defence as champions. The smart money is on them to retain.

