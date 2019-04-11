×
WrestleMania 35: Ranking Top 5 main card matches

N Nigam
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
70   //    11 Apr 2019, 08:23 IST

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 35 was one of the most enjoyable shows put together by WWE. This was a long event, but the crowd had one of the best experiences ever. The 16-match card was full of medium-grade fillers that eroded the audience's energy, especially towards the end.

WWE could find 49 personalities to appear on the show. Most of the winners were those which were expected by the fans. Here are five main card matches ranked on the enjoyment and crowd's reaction.

#5 The Miz vs Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon Defeats The Miz 
Shane McMahon Defeats The Miz 

The match turned out to be far better than expected, although there was a massive build-up to this contest. Both of them fought with gusto and great temperament, fighting around the entire arena. They did not even spare the international commentary tables while throwing each other wildly. McMahon took a fall over a guardrail and then onto the ground.

George Mizanin, the father of The Miz, saved his son from the elbow drop, but could not save him from getting defeated by McMahon. This was definitely one of the most enthralling matches of the night.

#4 Batista vs Triple H

Triple H whipped Batista with a metal chain
Triple H whipped Batista with a metal chain

This match was as hardcore as the fans could get. Batista looked out of sorts, and Triple H was his usual self. The Game made a grand entrance and pretty much dominated the show. Both of them made use of everything in the arena to beat each other, including a toolbox. The fight was around 25 minutes long with some silly moments too which included a nose ring being torn from Batista's face.

Triple H did a lot of heavy lifting which included whipping The Animal with a metal chain. In the end, The Game won the match which was far better than their previous WrestleMania match.

