Wrestlemania 35 Results: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner and highlights

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 370 // 08 Apr 2019, 05:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The 5th annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal closed the kick-off show. 30 men were in the ring including Colin Jost and Michael Che from Saturday Night Live, Braun Strowman, Andrade, EC3, Jinder Mahal, Jeff Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Roode, and Chad Gable. The match also featured the return of Luke Harper to WWE after a long injury lay off.

The big story going into the match was Braun Strowman feuding with Colin Che and Michael Jost from SNL for the latter saying that wrestling wasn't real. Che and Jost even gifted Strowman a car in the run-up to WrestleMania but he destroyed it.

ALSO READ: RAW Superstar returns during WrestleMania 35 Women's Battle Royal

As soon as the match started, Che and Jost went out from under the bottom rope and hid under the ring as the action continued in the ring. Lince Dorado and Curtis Axel were the first to be eliminated from the match and were soon followed by Tyler Breeze, Shelton Benjamin, and Bo Dallas.

The action continued as The Hardy Boys eliminated Rhyno. Andrade eliminated Kalisto after this before Chad Gable hit him with multiple German Suplexes. Otis then hit Konnor and Viktor with a double Caterpillar before eliminating them.

Otis and Tucker eliminated themselves after this. The finish saw Braun Strowman trying to eliminate Matt and Jeff Hardy at the same time when Colin Jost and Michael Che came out from under the ring. They tried to eliminate Strowman while he was occupied with the Hardys but he booted them away.

Strowman then eliminated the Hardy Boys before turning his attention to Michael Che and Colin Jost. Michael Che was the first to be eliminated. Jost showed more fight but Strowan soon tossed him out of the ring too.

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

Advertisement