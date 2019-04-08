WWE News: RAW Superstar returns during WrestleMania 35 Women's Battle Royal

Ember Moon made her return at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

The Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 saw Ember Moon make her return from injury. However, she didn't manage to win.

In case you didn't know...

Ember Moon has been out injured since the 2019 Royal Rumble. She underwent elbow surgery at the end of January. This wasn't the first time Moon had picked up since joining the WWE.

WrestleMania 35 saw the second annual Women's Battle Royal. The inaugural edition last year saw Naomi win it after she eliminated Bayley.

The heart the matter

Ember Moon made her return from injury at WrestleMania 35 and she was a part of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. However, despite her return, she wasn't one of the Superstars who got an entrance.

Moon will be disappointed in her performance during the Women's Battle Royal. She didn't make a big impact during the match and was eliminated by Lana.

The last 4 of the battle royal were Sarah Logan, Asuka, Carmella, and Sonya Deville. Asuka eliminated Sonya Deville before being eliminated by Sarah Logan. It looked like Logan had won but Carmella, who had been laid out at ringside, came back in. After a brief back an forth between the two women, Carmella hit Sarah Logan with a superkick, sending her crashing out and winning the second annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

From being the first Superstar eliminated last year, Carmella won the 2019 edition.

What's next?

It's unclear what's next for Ember Moon but she is highly regarded in WWE. If Ronda Rousey does end up leaving WWE after WrestleMania, a spot could open for Ember Moon near the top of the women's card. We'll find out more during the RAW after WrestleMania.

