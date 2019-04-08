WrestleMania 35 Rumors: Main event finish botched, original planned ending revealed

It was never supposed to end like this!

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is finally in the books and contrary to expectations, the main event ended up to be quite an underwhelming contest.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey worked a really awkward match that ended with Lynch winning both the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles after pinning Rousey.

However, that was not the originally planned finish. As per PW Torch journalist Tom Colohue, Becky Lynch was actually penciled in to submit Charlotte Flair to end the match. Additionally, Sean Ross from Fightful revealed Ronda Rousey's apparent displeasure regarding how the match ended.

In case you didn't know...

Billed as a monumental occasion where the women main evented WrestleMania for the first time, Charlotte, Becky and Ronda took to the ring and began the match in frantic fashion.

However, the miscommunication was evident as there were many botchy spots sprinkled all throughout the match. The fans at the MetLife Arena not being too invested in the match didn't help their cause either.

The fans were caught off guard when Lynch trapped Rousey in a cradle pin and got the three-count. That was not the plan though...

The heart of the matter

As per Tom Colohue, who checked with various backstage sources in the WWE from different positions, the original finish was to have Charlotte tap out to Becky Lynch.

He revealed, "I've been told by different people, in different positions within WWE, that that was the plan. It sure looks like they've just botched the main event of WrestleMania."

According to @Colohue w/sources inside WWE:



Becky should have tapped out Charlotte.



"I've been told by different people, in different positions within WWE, that that was the plan. It sure looks like they've just botched the main event of WrestleMania."#WrestleMania — Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) April 8, 2019

This report was backed by Sean Ross of Fightful, who claimed that Rousey wasn't happy with the finish as it made her look bad. It should be noted that there were reports doing the rounds past week regarding how Rousey didn't want to get pinned by Lynch.

What's next?

As always, these rumors need to be taken with a grain of salt. However, considering how the match panned out, we do believe something did indeed go wrong

Did you enjoy the 'Mania main event? Give us your two cents in the comments section below.

