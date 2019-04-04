WrestleMania 35: What if Brock Lesnar wins?

What if Brock Lesnar retains against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania?

At WrestleMania 35, Brock Lesnar occupies the familiar role of carrying a world championship into a high profile event. There’s some extra intrigue attached to this match for the uncertainty of its outcome.

Seth Rollins slaying the Beast would be a feel-good story, besides rewarding one of the company’s most reliable top hands with a career-redefining win.

Just the same, Lesnar has been booked dominantly enough, and it’s not clear enough that WWE views Rollins as “the guy” moving forward, such that it’s not unrealistic to think Lesnar could retain at ‘Mania.

This especially true in the reasonably likely cases that Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston win the show’s other top matches—with two popular underdog stars reaching the pinnacles of their careers, might WWE feel comfortable with Rollins losing?

Add on questions about Lesnar’s contract status, whether he really is going to fight for UFC again, and how WWE perceives its relationship with him, and it all leads us to an important question.

What if Brock Lesnar wins at WrestleMania 35?

#3 Reigns vs. Lesnar again

We may not have seen the last of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

When Roman Reigns challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2018, the match carried with it a sense of finality.

Reigns had chased the Beast Incarnate through WrestleMania 31, SummerSlam 2017, WrestleMania 34, and The Greatest Royal Rumble with diminishing returns in terms of match quality and intrigue.

It felt like a truly now or never moment for Reigns at the most recent SummerSlam, with some added urgency for how tired fans had grown of Lesnar part-time title reign.

The idea of revisiting Reigns vs. Lesnar in 2019 doesn’t necessarily feel all that savory. Just the same, Reigns has already been established as the guy—and quite possibly the only guy—from the full-time roster who can beat the Beast Incarnate.

If WWE doesn’t allow Seth Rollins to share that mantle, then the odds are that they are holding out for The Big Dog to beat Lesnar again and pick up where he left off before going out of action to battle leukemia.

