WrestleMania 35: What if Kofi Kingston really isn’t challenging Daniel Bryan?

Mike Chin

All signs point to Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, but what if WWE doesn't deliver?

Since the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, Kofi Kingston has really caught the attention of the WWE Universe. Gutsy marathon runs in two gauntlet matches and nearly capturing the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber have endeared the veteran to fans. Moreover, the story of Mr. McMahon repeatedly screwing Kingston out of title opportunities, or the chance to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania have only made fans more and more heated and vocal in their support of New Day’s favorite son.

The general assumption at this point is that Kingston will be placed in the challenger role for ‘Mania. While WWE is notorious for questionable choices in who is pushed on top, the fan reaction is loud enough now that WWE would be asking for trouble with any other choice. Moreover, under three weeks out from WrestleMania, no other contender has been established in terms of storylines.

But what if WWE really doesn’t put Kingston into this title match? It doesn’t seem likely at this point, but this article nonetheless considers what could happen if that were the case.

#4 Kofi Kingston never wins his world title

It may be now or never for Kofi Kingston's main event ambitions.

Kofi Kingston has never had momentum like this behind him in his career, and if WWE ever were to pull the trigger on him winning a world title, there’s little question that this is the moment when fans would be fully behind that decision. If Kingston gets the WrestleMania match and loses, there’s still conceivably a redemption story to be told about him rising from the ashes to come back and win the title later in the year, or getting the strap if Bryan gets hurt and the company needs a transitional champ.

However, if Kingston doesn’t get the WWE Championship match at all this year at WrestleMania, it pretty much seals the deal that the powers that be don’t see him as a main event level guy. Maybe he would still get a world title match at a future B-PPV, but if WWE doesn’t at least give him a chance to work a world title match at WrestleMania, there’s very little reason to believe that he’ll ever actually win the title.

