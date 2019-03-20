×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: What if Kurt Angle isn’t really wrestling Baron Corbin?

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
133   //    20 Mar 2019, 01:33 IST

Not too many fans are excited for Kurt Angle to face Baron Corbin. What if we don't see this match after all?
Not too many fans are excited for Kurt Angle to face Baron Corbin. What if we don't see this match after all?

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Kurt Angle announced that he would wrestle his final match at WrestleMania opposite Baron Corbin. While Corbin made some storyline sense as an antagonist given the issues these two have had on and off for the better part of a year, fans were nonetheless underwhelmed.

After all, Angle had a storied career in which he had memorable feuds with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Shawn Michaels and John Cena to name a few. Would it really do him justice to pay off a simple, immediate storyline, rather than facing a career rival, or perhaps seeing through one last first time, intergenerational dream match?

That’s not to mention that Corbin himself generally not a favorite of the WWE Universe. He’s not just hated in the storyline sense that fans boo someone like Drew McIntyre but generally respect him as a performer, but rather more like what used to be called X-Pac heat—disliking a guy to the point of not wanting to see him beat up, but rather not wanting to see him on TV at all.

But what if this lukewarm announcement was part of a larger plan to swerve fans? Or what if WWE listens to the reaction from the live crowd and social media and switches courses? This article takes a look at three ways WWE could turn things around.

#3 This issue can’t wait for WrestleMania

Angle vs. Corbin could happen on Raw instead of at WrestleMania.
Angle vs. Corbin could happen on Raw instead of at WrestleMania.

Kurt Angle has spent recent weeks on Raw staging friendly match ups against up and coming talents Apollo Crews and Chad Gable. They’re the kind of guys he doesn’t have kayfabe issues with, probably could have stolen the show with in his prime, and who WWE isn’t invested in enough to protect them from losing on TV.

WWE will likely as not continue this trend to give fans a taste of what we’re losing in Angle’s retirement, build some nostalgia, and give some of these younger guys a few minutes of ring time with a legend.

One “out” for having Angle face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania would be for him to get into with Angle on one of these Raw segments, basically suggesting their issue is too heated to wait for the show of shows and they’ll do it now. Angle wins quickly and decisively, then moves on to something biger and better in New Jersey.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Kurt Angle Baron Corbin WWE What If
Mike Chin
ANALYST
WrestleMania 35: 2 reasons why Baron Corbin must face Kurt Angle and 2 reasons he must not
RELATED STORY
Analyzing the Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin WrestleMania Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising change coming to Kurt Angle's WrestleMania 35 match against Baron Corbin?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle speaks out after negative reaction his Baron Corbin announcement on RAW
RELATED STORY
4 reasons Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 is a huge mistake
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons why Baron Corbin is Kurt Angle's final WWE opponent
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 Reasons why Baron Corbin is not the ideal option to retire Kurt Angle
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 alternative opponents for Kurt Angle 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why John Cena isn't facing Kurt Angle at WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE could be planning a huge match for Baron Corbin at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us