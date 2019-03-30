WrestleMania 35: What if the New Day turns on Kofi Kingston after the Show of Shows?

Anne Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 298 // 30 Mar 2019, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Day rocks!

Smackdown Live has many good feuds going on, and that can surely make its Red counterpart envious. Kofi Kingston's quest to the No.1 Contendership can be named as one of the most intriguing and well-built feuds in the past few years. The journey has been full of ups and downs, and at some points, McMahon made us believe that Kingston is not going to 'Mania.

However, as per last week's developments, Kofi Kingston is going to WrestleMania, all thanks to his New Day co-members- Xavier Woods and Big E. For those who are unaware of the happenings of previous week's SD Live, here is a short summary for you.

Vince McMahon had announced a gauntlet match between The New Day and several other SD Live tag teams like The Good Brothers, Rusev and Nakamura, The Bar and surprisingly, The Usos who are the top tag team of SD Live, forfeited from the match because they thought Kingston deserves the shot more than anyone else.

Out of nowhere, Daniel Bryan makes his entrance alongside Rowan, and they are the last tag-team The New Day has to defeat so that Kingston wins his spot at WM 35. After a crucial bout, New Day emerges as the winner of the Gauntlet match.

Kingston comes out, and he celebrates along with his brothers, and a huge part of the SD Live locker-room comes out to give him a huge applaud.

But, the question which is dangling in front of us right now is what is going to happen after 'Mania?

Majority of the universe thinks that Kingston is going to defeat the Planet's Champion and win the World Heavyweight Championship. But, that also means that Kingston will get a massive push as a 'single' star.

What will happen to the New Day? What will Big E and Xavier Woods do in Kingston's absence because we cannot ignore the fact that he is an integral member of the team?

What if both of them turn on Kingston and they begin their own feud with him? There can be several factors which can be given as a reason to commence this feud.

To begin with, why Kofi and not the other two members? Big E and Woods can feud against him, and by doing this WWE can dissolve New Day for good. They can talk about how Big E hasn't received his moment of the spotlight even after staying in the company for so many years. They can also demand a title shot because technically, Kingston got his title shot because of the two of them.

By turning New Day into heels, WWE can establish Kingston as the top babyface of SD Live. He can create a huge impact because he is a tailor-cut babyface, and he bears all the attributes of the same.

If we follow the patterns of every heel turn, we will see that we see an immense amount of love, friendship and support before the deed is done. We saw the same last week at SD Live.

'Mania is a week away, let's see who walks off as the champion, and what the future holds for us.

Advertisement