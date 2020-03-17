WrestleMania 36: 3 potential opponents for Andrade

Who will face Andrade at WrestleMania for the US title?

Andrade has long been touted as the next big thing in WWE. These 3 opponents will surely give him a run for his money.

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The current US Champion, Andrade, with his business manager Zelina Vega

The United States Championship is a symbol of excellence and achievement in WWE. The championship has been a mainstay on television for almost half a century; the title is reserved for mid-card talent. Currently, the Championship rests on the shoulders of Andrade.

Given its rich history, The US Championship deserves to be prominently represented at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Last year, the Championship was defended in a match that lasted only a minute. This year, it deserves a key position on the card that explicitly demonstrates its prestige and significance.

Andrade recently came off a month-long suspension, hence, he doesn't have much going on for him. Moreover, it seems as if his rivalry with Humberto Carillo has finally concluded after the champion defeated Carillo at Elimination Chamber. However, there are still a few weeks before we head into WrestleMania, therefore, there's plenty of time to build towards a solid US Championship match.

This article focuses on three stars who could potentially challenge for Andrade's US Championship.

#3. Rey Mysterio

Does Rey Mysterio want another shot at Andrade's US Championship?

'The Master of the 619' and 'El Idolo' are no strangers to each other. The two Mexicans have crossed paths and gone to war on numerous occasions. Even though fans have seen this match a handful of times, these two veterans still manage to put on an exquisite display of in-ring action and story-telling. Their chemistry together in the ring is unmatched.

This match was rumored to take place at last year's WrestleMania, but a late change in plans prevented that from happening. Mysterio loves working with Andrade, so much so that he even pitched an idea for a Mask vs Hair match with Andrade a couple of months back.

Moreover, on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Mysterio pinned the US Champion. This entails a future title shot for the legendary luchador, so, Mysterio versus Andrade could be in the plans for WrestleMania.

Mysterio's career is winding down and Andrade's has just begun. If Mysterio passes the torch to the US Champion at the auspicious occasion of WrestleMania, then Andrade could get one step closer to the stratosphere of WWE's elite.

Advertisement

#2. Ricochet

Ricochet's stock is plummeting

'The One and Only' Ricochet is one of the most phenomenal talents on the WWE roster today. He possesses undeniable charisma and sublime in-ring ability. The former US Champion also happens to be wildly popular with the fans. However, luck isn't on his side these days, he is currently experiencing a career slump and his stock is steadily plummeting.

A few weeks ago, Ricochet was challenging for the WWE Championship, but Brock Lesnar absolutely decimated the challenger in less than 3 minutes at Super-ShowDown to crush the latter's dream. The next day, Ricochet picked up a loss against the 24/7 Champion, Riddick Moss. It's been a disturbing sight for many hardcore fans, who are impatiently waiting for a change in fortunes for the heroic Ricochet.

The United States Champion needs a challenger and Ricochet needs to win titles to get his career back on track. Inserting himself into the US Title picture could freshen up the high-flyer's character and give him something worthwhile to do at WrestleMania.

#1. Aleister Black

Aleister Black has been gaining momentum

Aleister Black versus Andrade for the US Title is a match that is definitely worthy of a stage like WrestleMania. These two battled a couple of years ago at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and Black emerged as the victor. They faced each other a couple of times on NXT, but they have hardly crossed paths on the main roster.

The ominous man from Amsterdam is one of the most protected and over stars on the main roster. He recently procured the biggest victory of his career, when he pinned AJ Styles at Elimination Chamber. He has also been sparingly used in the rivalry between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, but it's unlikely that Black will be involved with either of them at WrestleMania.

With that said, Black has no direction heading into WrestleMania and relegating him to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be a massive disappointment.

Paul Heyman is very high on Black, many backstage see a bright future ahead for the former NXT Champion. A US Championship win and a high-profile match against Andrade at WrestleMania will help Black climb to the top of WWE. If given the chance, Black and Andrade will definitely steal the show at 'Mania.