WrestleMania 36: 3 potential opponents for Triple H

Triple H defeated Batista at last year's WrestleMania

The Cerebral Assassin, Triple H, is one of the greatest athletes to ever lace a pair of boots. Through the last couple of decades, The Game has engaged in some of WWE's most memorable and historic moments. From winning countless championships to beating the best of the best, Hunter has done it all.

In recent years, Triple H has transitioned into a part-time role as an in-ring competitor, wrestling only a handful of times in a year. However, The Game has been a main-stay at WWE's grandest stage - WrestleMania. In fact, the last time he missed out on the show was thirteen years ago, in 2007, when he was in rehabilitation.

Last year, The King of Kings defeated arch-rival and longtime friend, Batista, in a No Holds Barred Match in what was the latter's final match in WWE. This year, the story is quite different. Royal Rumble has passed by and the Road to WrestleMania is under-way. The shocking bit is that Triple H has no ongoing storyline that could culminate in a match at WrestleMania.

Hunter is one of the few legends that has some gas left in the tank and WWE has a tendency to rely on part-timers for mega events like WrestleMania. Given his role backstage and his incredible physical condition, it's highly likely that the Game will be booked in a match for WrestleMania.

You can expect Triple H to wrestle at WrestleMania, the real question is who will his opponent be.

#3 King Corbin

Speaking of kings, the current King of the WWE kingdom happens to be Baron Corbin. Corbin won the prestigious King of the Ring tournament last autumn. Triple H won the King of the Ring tournament too and he likes to call himself 'The King of Kings.'

Corbin is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE today. He has become a key player in the main-event scene and is one of WWE's biggest heels. Although Corbin versus Triple H might seem underwhelming at first thought, the rivalry has a lot to offer.

There are so many parallels between The Lone Wolf and The Cerebral Assassin. Both are extremely despicable as heels, and both have led dominant factions. Lastly, Vince McMahon admires them both. To help even the odds, Triple H could recruit some of his old buddies from D-Generation X, ensuring a fair one-on-one contest. Corbin could benefit immensely from a feud with Hunter. Even though the match wouldn't be a technical masterpiece, it would tell a great story.

