WrestleMania 36: 3 Superstars who will probably be left off the card

WrestleMania boasts a loaded card, but will everyone have the chance to compete?

A talented group of WWE stalwarts could be left off this year's WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is just around the corner

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has decided to hold WrestleMania 36 indoors, in empty arenas. The annual extravaganza has been dubbed as "too big for one night", and will take place at the WWE Performance Center and other locations on Saturday, April 4, 2020, and Sunday, April 5, 2020. Rob Gronkowski has been announced as the host of WrestleMania 36.

At the event, Drew McIntyre, the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match, will look to dethrone the vicious and dominant WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. In a colossal dream match with massive implications, the Universal Champion, Hall of Famer Goldberg, will take on The Big Dog, Roman Reigns. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will battle John Cena in a deeply personal rivalry.

The Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, will step in the ring with the Queen of Spades, Shayna Bazler. The Hall of Famer, Edge, will face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match in what will be the former's first singles match since WrestleMania 27.

WrestleMania 36 will be a phenomenal show, but as always, a handful of talented individuals will be sitting on the sidelines without a match on the card. With the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal not taking place, a huge chunk of the mid-card will be left off the card.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at 3 talented stars who may be left off the card for this year's WrestleMania.

#3 Ricochet

Ricochet is extremely talented, but he's had an unfortunate couple of weeks

Ricochet has lost much of his momentum and has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks. The former US Champion was crushed under three minutes at Super ShowDown by Brock Lesnar. He is slowly fading into obscurity and that is a bad sight for a hardcore WWE fan.

The high-flyer has no enemy right now and is completely out of the WWE Title and the United States Championship picture. With no Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal taking place, Ricochet will mostly not be competing at the event.

#2 Braun Strowman

Will Braun Strowman have a match at WrestleMania?

The Monster Among Men is one star who has been consistently denied a viable and feasible spot at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 33, he was relegated to the pre-show in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which he was unable to win.

At WrestleMania 34, he teamed up with a ten-year-old to win the Raw Tag-Team Championships from the Bar. Last year, he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Strowman is an incredible talent that has a lot to offer to WWE. Currently, he is embroiled in a feud with Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro over the Intercontinental Championship. It remains to be seen if that program will culminate in a match at WrestleMania. If Strowman will be left off the card, it will be a huge disservice.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura won't be wrestling at this year's Mania

The King of Strong Style has had a tumultuous run on the main roster, filled with countless ups and downs. Nakamura was the Intercontinental Champion for over 200 days; his reign ended in late January when he lost to Braun Strowman. Upon Strowman's victory, Nakamura was slowly phased out of the Intercontinental title picture. The focus shifted towards Nakamura's mouthpiece, Sami Zayn.

Zayn pinned Strowman in the 3-on-1 handicap match at Elimination Chamber to win the Intercontinental title. Now, Zayn is rumoured to defend the title against Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania. That leaves Nakamura without a program for WrestleMania.

It's pretty disappointing to think that The Artist was battling for the WWE Championship just two years ago at WrestleMania, but is going to be ringside cheering Zayn on.