WrestleMania 36: 5 female Superstars who can win the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Naomi and Carmella have won this multi-woman match in the past.

Here are 5 female Superstars who can win it this year

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will Nia Jax make her grand return at WrestleMania 36?

The grandest WWE pay-per-view event of 2020, WrestleMania 36 is approaching soon as the WWE Universe gears up to witness the first-ever WrestleMania with no live audience. Although the COVID-19 threat will not allow Vince McMahon and co. to conduct the event in front of 50,000+ fans, the Creative team is trying its best to make the Showcase of Immortals a memorable event.

Earlier in the day, Rob Gronkowski revealed that he will host WrestleMania 36 this year while the company has already announced several marquee matches for the event. Drew McIntyre will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, whereas Roman Reigns will battle Goldberg for the Universal Championship. On the women’s side, Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Championship versus Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair will lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s title.

The title bouts are guaranteed to entertain the fans. Besides, there is another match which the fans would be looking forward to and it is the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal match. The under-used female Superstars get a chance to showcase their talent in this bout.

Naomi and Carmella have won this multi-woman match in the past and here are 5 female Superstars who can win it this year.

Will Liv Morgan get her WrestleMania moment?

WWE ended the previous decade on a shocking note as Liv Morgan made her return to the company, disclosing that she had been in a relationship with Lana in the past. This development sent shock-waves in the WWE Universe, however, the storyline did not have a proper ending.

Morgan later entered the Elimination Chamber where she tried to give the eventual winner, Shayna Baszler, a run for her money but the Queen of Spades eliminated her from the match. As she is no longer a part of any major feud on RAW, the former Riott Squad member will probably enter the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal match.

Since she is a fan favorite and deserves to be pushed, WWE could allow her to win the battle royal at WrestleMania. This victory could help her become a prominent figure on Monday nights.

1 / 5 NEXT