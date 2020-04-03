×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WrestleMania 36: 5 finishes to Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens

  • Seth Rollins is set to take on Kevin Owens in a match to end their 4-month rivalry
  • Who is going to walk out with the win? Are we going to see any major interference?
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 03 Apr 2020, 21:01 IST

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are finally set to square off
Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are finally set to square off

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins has been one of the better feuds this WrestleMania season. There have been many Superstars involved in the rivalry over the months, including Murphy, The AoP, Samoa Joe, The Viking Raiders, and even The Street Profits. But ultimately, it all comes down to Owens and Rollins.

The build to Seth Rollins' heel turn was fantastic and well-timed as he had lost a lot of his popularity while being the babyface Universal Champion in 2019. He has been Mr. Monday Night RAW for quite a few years now, and it was the Red brand's humiliating defeat at Survivor Series 2019 that triggered it all.

Rollins lost the locker room on November 25th and the entire roster left after being berated by The Architect, with Kevin Owens being the only one to stay. It's been a slow burn over many months and WWE has held back on putting Rollins and Owens in a singles match.

While it would be much better in front of a crowd, it wasn't and the prevailing circumstances have forced WWE into the situation. Either way, we expect it to be one of the better matches on the card. Here are a few possible finishes:

#5. A quick win with an underwhelming payoff

Will it all be for nothing?
Will it all be for nothing?

This is a finish that everyone would hate to see but one that could be highly possible. Seth Rollins is still a top star on RAW and there could be an intention to protect him to carry the feud forward.

The finish could see either Owens or Rollins pick up a cheap victory via a roll-up - a finish that won't have a flat reaction since there won't be any reaction, to begin with. It would be the easy way out and we hope this wasn't what WWE went with.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 03 Apr 2020, 21:01 IST
WrestleMania 36 Authors of Pain Street Profits Seth Rollins Kevin Owens
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us