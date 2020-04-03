WrestleMania 36: 5 finishes to Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins is set to take on Kevin Owens in a match to end their 4-month rivalry

Who is going to walk out with the win? Are we going to see any major interference?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are finally set to square off

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins has been one of the better feuds this WrestleMania season. There have been many Superstars involved in the rivalry over the months, including Murphy, The AoP, Samoa Joe, The Viking Raiders, and even The Street Profits. But ultimately, it all comes down to Owens and Rollins.

The build to Seth Rollins' heel turn was fantastic and well-timed as he had lost a lot of his popularity while being the babyface Universal Champion in 2019. He has been Mr. Monday Night RAW for quite a few years now, and it was the Red brand's humiliating defeat at Survivor Series 2019 that triggered it all.

Rollins lost the locker room on November 25th and the entire roster left after being berated by The Architect, with Kevin Owens being the only one to stay. It's been a slow burn over many months and WWE has held back on putting Rollins and Owens in a singles match.

While it would be much better in front of a crowd, it wasn't and the prevailing circumstances have forced WWE into the situation. Either way, we expect it to be one of the better matches on the card. Here are a few possible finishes:

#5. A quick win with an underwhelming payoff

Will it all be for nothing?

This is a finish that everyone would hate to see but one that could be highly possible. Seth Rollins is still a top star on RAW and there could be an intention to protect him to carry the feud forward.

The finish could see either Owens or Rollins pick up a cheap victory via a roll-up - a finish that won't have a flat reaction since there won't be any reaction, to begin with. It would be the easy way out and we hope this wasn't what WWE went with.

1 / 5 NEXT