WrestleMania 36: 5 legends who could retire

A number of WWE stars could take their final bow at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania is the biggest show on WWE's calendar, which means that there's an endless list of stars who want to be part of the show every year, including stars who don't perform very often.

Earlier this year, two retirements took place at WrestleMania when Kurt Angle was defeated by Baron Corbin and Triple H defeated Batista. The Animal announced after WrestleMania that it would be his final WWE match and hasn't returned to the company since.

Next year's Road to WrestleMania begins in just a month at The Royal Rumble and could see several stars return to the company for a retirement match, as well as many opting to end their current careers on the Grandest Stage of them All.

#5 Hulk Hogan

Will Hulk Hogan be given his retirement match at WrestleMania 36?

Hulk Hogan has been floating around WWE over the past few years and was able to be part of Crown Jewel back in October, without stepping into the ring. That being said, the former World Champion has noted publically a number of times that he wants to make his return to the company for a one-off match at WrestleMania against Vince McMahon.

It's unknown as to whether or not WWE are taking this request seriously, but if the match was to go ahead, given the physical health of Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon, it would be assumed that WWE would want it to take place sooner rather than later.

The Royal Rumble is usually the place where matches for the biggest show of the year are set up and since Hulk Hogan recently unveiled a new look on Twitter, it could be a tease that he could be returning next month and being grated his retirement match. He also lives in the Tampa, Florida area, which is where WrestleMania is being held this year.

Something really big is about to go down,HollyWoodHogan4Life”2Sweet” pic.twitter.com/ws5dlULtrM — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 18, 2019

