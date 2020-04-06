WrestleMania 36: 5 Reasons why Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion

Charlotte Flair made Rhea Ripley submit at WrestleMania to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

There are several reasons why taking The Queen to NXT could prove to be a great move for the company.

The Queen is ready to rule NXT every Wednesday

At WrestleMania 36, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley walked out to have her WrestleMania moment after challenging Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair to an NXT Women’s Championship match.

Rhea Ripley could have just sat back and watched Flair challenge a RAW or SmackDown Champion without even thinking about her. However, Ripley wanted to get noticed and take the fight to the most decorated woman in the history of WWE.

At the event, Ripley performed her heart out against The Queen but ended up submitting to The Figure Eight lock after taking a lot of punishment to her knee.

The result crowned Flair as the new NXT Women’s Champion and took her into her second reign as the Champion.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why The Queen defeated The Nightmare at WrestleMania to win the NXT Women’s title again.

#5 To make the bookings more unexpected

Before WrestleMania 36 began, fans were backing Rhea Ripley to get a victory. Many believed that Ripley’s reign as the Champion had just begun and that if NXT had chosen her over Shayna Baszler, then she’d go ahead and have her WrestleMania moment.

While others were hoping Flair would take the title home, no one would have imagined how long this match went on for. Nobody even knew how good this all was for the youngster before she gave up her title to The Queen.

This isn’t Flair’s first title in WWE, nor will it be her last. But it took a large piece away from Ripley who was just getting started ruling the Black & Gold brand. After all, it was Ripley who laid down the challenge to Flair for the match and wanted to have her WrestleMania moment.

After all is said and done, one thing WWE did right was keep the unpredictability alive in this one. While fans were easily able to guess the outcome of a few matches, this was the tricky one and Ripley seemed to go strong into the match but lose it in the end.

The different bookings will help WWE keep ratings of shows high, and a new Champion will help them steam forward while giving Ripley a chance to redeem herself.

