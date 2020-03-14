WrestleMania 36 coronavirus latest: Vince McMahon encouraged to cancel WWE event

Vince McMahon is WWE's main decision-maker

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller has warned Vince McMahon that the city of Tampa will be forced to cancel WrestleMania 36 if the WWE Chairman does not make the decision himself.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, WWE held the March 13 episode of SmackDown without a live audience at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, while it has been confirmed that the March 16 episode of RAW will also take place at the WWE facility.

A final decision on the status of WrestleMania 36, which is due to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5, has not been made, but WWE has confirmed that contingency plans are in place if the event has to be called off.

Now, in the clearest sign yet that Raymond James Stadium will not stage WrestleMania, Miller has confirmed that he will have to “pull the plug” on WWE’s biggest show of the year if the coronavirus situation remains the same next week.

“I’m hoping that Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE make the call themselves but a week from now, if they’ve not done that and we’re still in the situation we’re in, we’ll probably have to pull the plug on that.” [H/T Fox 13]

