WrestleMania 36 coronavirus update: Tampa Mayor addresses status of WWE event

WrestleMania 36 is due to be held in Tampa, Florida

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has confirmed that a decision has not yet been made on the status of WWE WrestleMania 36 amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

WWE’s biggest show of the year is due to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5, with Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship), Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship) and John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt among the featured matches that have been announced so far.

However, after a number of sporting events around the world were postponed as a result of the virus, there has been speculation about this year's WrestleMania potentially being put on hold.

Castor told reporters on Thursday that Tampa does not have to take immediate action on "events weeks down the road", including WrestleMania.

Looks like won't find out the status of @WWE and #Wrestlemania36 in Tampa today. Mayor @JaneCastor just said they don't have to take immediate action for "events weeks down the road." It's scheduled for April 5 at @RJStadium. — Ryan Bass (@RyanWTSP) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has encouraged venues in the state to postpone mass gatherings in an attempt to combat the spread of the virus.

"I am recommending local municipalities and private entities to strongly consider limiting or postponing mass gatherings in the state of Florida. This is an opportunity, our health officials believe, where some of these large-scale events can be postponed and do it later."

DeSantis' comments come after US President Donald Trump banned flights from 26 European countries to the United States for 30 days, starting at midnight on Friday.

WWE has already cancelled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ media commitments in the United Kingdom on Thursday, while several wrestling promotions have announced that their upcoming shows will not take place.

As of the time of writing, 1,380 people in the US have been confirmed to have the virus, with 38 deaths in the country being reported.