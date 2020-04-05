WrestleMania 36: Top 5 Superstars at the PPV (Day 1)

From shocking title changes to re-introduction of old gimmicks, the first night of WrestleMania 36 was quite surprising.

But who emerged as the top Superstar on the first day of the show?

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will the second night of WrestleMania live up the standards?

The first night of WrestleMania 36 accounted for a decent show with an incredible main event. Amidst the coronavirus crisis, WWE managed to get through with at least one-half of their biggest show of the year and delivered a good PPV.

The Universal Championship was the only title that changed hands last night as Braun Strowman shockingly defeated Goldberg in a short match. On the other hand, Sami Zayn, the team of Miz and John Morrisson, and Becky Lynch managed to successfully retain their respective titles.

On the first night of WrestleMania 36, there were a few Superstars who managed to steal the show and were responsible for quite a few unforgettable shows. Although, we are only halfway through the ‘Showcase of Immortals’.

There a few names who deserve credit for their impeccable performance. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins unleashed the beast within

It’s no secret that Seth Rollins is a brilliant heel and he has a different aura about himself when he is the ‘bad guy’. Sure, he did a great job as the face of the company but he is a much better version of himself when he plays the villain. Once again, at WrestleMania 36, Rollins’ had a great match to conclude his feud with Kevin Owens and he was perfect in his portrayal of a heel.

At first, Rollins used the ring-side bell to hit Owens which caused the latter to win via disqualification. Following that, an irked Owens wanted to win a fair fight and called out the ‘Monday Night Messiah’ for a no-DQ match. Although Rollins lost yet again, he managed to get his character over with the help of his brilliant match against Owens.

Both the former Universal Champions were amazing throughout the match. They worked together to construct a good story within the match while pacing the action as per the need of the hour. It looked like their feud couldn’t have a better ending than their WrestleMania match. Even if WWE decides to extend this feud, the fans can be certain that it will only lead to compelling matches between the two Superstars.

1 / 5 NEXT