5 Finishes to Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37: WWE to use unoriginal finish from 2018, Controversial ending planned?

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon will take place inside a steel cage at WrestleMania 37. It's only the second Steel Cage match in WrestleMania history, and the storyline hasn't been well-received.

It's all about Strowman being "stupid" in the eyes of McMahon and nothing more. However, it has the potential to be a great and memorable match if it plays out right.

Here are five potential finishes to the Steel Cage match at WrestleMania 37:

#5. Braun Strowman has an unconventional loss at WrestleMania

Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules 2018

We hope this doesn't happen at WrestleMania. While it would be a good spectacle, it would negatively affect Braun Strowman. Strowman had a similar finish against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules nearly three years ago.

That was a short and fun match, where Strowman threw Owens off the top of the steel cage right through the announce table. At the time, it made sense since it gave Owens the victory while protecting Strowman. The match itself will only be remembered for the moment, which is what WWE will go for at WrestleMania.

When it comes to WrestleMania, it's not always high-quality matches that are remembered. It's big moments, and an unoriginal finish would give WWE a way to have Shane McMahon win while Braun Strowman doesn't get pinned.

Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the best way to go about it. Looking back at the past year, Strowman has lost a considerable amount of momentum, especially post-SummerSlam 2020.

His 2020 can be summed up with the Universal Championship reign that started from WrestleMania 36 and ended at SummerSlam. Before and after that, there hasn't been too much of note.

This kind of a finish would only push Braun Strowman further down. Since he was teased as a potential WWE title challenger for Drew McIntyre post-WrestleMania, a clean victory is needed.

