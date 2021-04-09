WrestleMania 37 - 5 Possible surprises- Major returning star to assault Roman Reigns, 2 Former Champions team up

It is crazy to think that WrestleMania 37 is almost upon us. After a year of no fans in attendance, 25000 fans are slated to pack Raymond James Stadium in Florida for what should be a memorable spectacle for the ages.

Here are five surprises that could potentially take place at WrestleMania 37 that will take the world by storm. They could set the stage for RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 37 in a pretty big way indeed.

As is the case with each one of these 'surprises' articles, please know that they aren't based on rumors or inside knowledge. This is just good old-fashioned fantasy booking from a fan just like you.

#5 Jimmy Uso returns at WrestleMania 37 to take Roman Reigns down

There is every chance that Jey Uso will interfere in the WrestleMania 37 match for the WWE Universal Championship.

And to even the odds for the babyface Daniel Bryan, we could see a major return after many months. Jimmy Uso could show up, out of the blue, and take his brother down. An exciting brother vs. brother feud could stretch out in the months to come.

No, it doesn't make sense for Jimmy Uso to come back at WrestleMania 37 as a heel. He saw, not long ago, what Roman Reigns has made his brother go through. If anything, Jimmy Uso should return to make Jey snap out of the spell.

Do you think, like Jey Uso, his brother has the potential to be a singles star in the future?

What do you think the chances are of a WrestleMania 37 return?

