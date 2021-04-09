WrestleMania 37: 5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win – Alexa Bliss plays sly game, controversial feud to finally end? 

WWE WrestleMania 37 is less than 36 hours away, and a lot of big-profile matches have been booked for the pay-per-view. In addition to the much-anticipated title matches, we will also witness several other in-ring bouts that will prove to be monumental in the ongoing storylines on RAW and SmackDown. While every superstar has the opportunity to prove their mettle inside the squared circle, some of them need the spotlight more than their counterparts.

Whether it is to end a feud or to make history, a few WWE Superstars are eyeing a career-changing victory at WrestleMania. After all, it is a big opportunity for anyone amidst the vast pool of talent in WWE. Not everyone can get a chance to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All year after year. Thus, the stakes are much higher than what we imagine.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at WrestleMania 37.

#1 The Fiend (ends his feud with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37)

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss could mentally torment Randy Orton

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton have been involved in an extended feud on RAW. At TLC 2020, the two WWE Superstars faced each other in a Firefly Inferno match, which ended with Orton setting his opponent on fire. Following that, The Fiend disappeared from the television, and The Viper thought that he had taken care of his nemesis.

However, Orton couldn’t be more wrong. In the absence of The Fiend, Alexa Bliss tormented Randy Orton on the Red brand. It led to an intergender match being booked between them at Fastlane, and the creative used that bout to set up The Fiend’s return. Eventually, the two superstars were booked for a match at WrestleMania.

Their upcoming in-ring bout could be the final chapter of this feud. Both The Fiend and Randy Orton have already done everything that they can in this storyline. Extending the same beyond WrestleMania will make this storyline boring, with no more creative space left to explore. Both superstars could use a fresh direction after the pay-per-view.

The Fiend has lost a lot of momentum ever since he dropped the Universal Championship last year. He should be involved in more exciting storylines before he eventually goes after the world title. Randy Orton has worked hard to get both The Fiend and Bliss over throughout this storyline. The creative should do justice to all their efforts by booking a solid match between Orton and The Fiend, with the latter picking up a big win at WrestleMania. Bliss could play an instrumental role in manipulating the direction of this match.

The end of this ongoing rivalry will also allow Alexa Bliss to go after other challenges on RAW. She is too good to play second fiddle to The Fiend for the entirety of their alliance. Following WrestleMania, Bliss will be free to feud against the likes of Rhea Ripley and Asuka on the Red brand. It will be great to see her return to in-ring action in high-stakes matches.

