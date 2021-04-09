5 WWE Superstars who should have turned heel before WrestleMania 37 but didn't

The build to WrestleMania 37 and the card has been criticized, but there have been some good character changes in the process. Edge's heel turn was perhaps the most significant, but there have been some missed opportunities on the road to WrestleMania.

This list looks at the heel turns that should have taken place before WrestleMania 37, but didn't. Let's start with a heel turn over five years in the making.

#5. The New Day - Defending the RAW tag team titles at WrestleMania 37

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

The New Day started in 2014 as a trio of babyfaces, but once that didn't work, they turned heel and spent a year in that role. It was only before WrestleMania 32 that they turned babyface again, and they haven't looked back since.

Not only did The New Day have the longest run as a faction in WWE history (having a near six-year run together), but all three members have spent the last five years as babyfaces without turning.

The only time that there were rumors of a heel turn was in late 2016 when fans began to get tired of their eventual record-breaking reign as Tag Team Champions. Since then, WWE hasn't had any reason to turn them heel.

Looking at WWE's perspective, it makes a lot of sense. Post-babyface turn in 2016, The New Day sold the most merchandise at WrestleMania 32 weekend - proving that WWE's decision was the right one.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods regained the RAW tag team titles from The Hurt Business and were immediately confronted by AJ Styles and Omos - who challenged them to a match at WrestleMania 37.

While Styles is entertaining as a heel alongside Omos, both his stints on RAW between 2019 and 2021 haven't been as successful. We can understand WWE wanting to go with Kingston and Woods as babyfaces, but a heel turn would have shaken things up at WrestleMania 37.

It would also add an interesting dynamic to their eventual reunion with Big E down the line.

