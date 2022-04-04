3 biggest questions from WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2: Roman Reigns' victory, Omos' loss

Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 promised more than the first as it hosted even bigger matches. Johnny Knoxville made his singles debut and defeated Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes Match.

RK-Bro retained their RAW Tag Team Championships against Alpha Academy and Street Profits. Who will step up to the tag team champions next on RAW?

After a good match, Sasha Banks & Naomi won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Will WWE give the two women a good run with the title?

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Unified WWE Universal Champion. Can anyone defeat The Tribal Chief in championship matches?

Omos took his first pinfall at the hands of Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania. Edge also used some heelish tactics to get the better of AJ Styles at The Show of Shows.

It was a good show that gave fans something to talk about. Check out the three biggest questions from WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2:

#3. Why did New Day and Fight Night have such a disappointing match at WWE WrestleMania 38?

The New Day took on Sheamus & Ridge Holland on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. The match was to take place on Night 1. However, WWE moved it to Night 2, possibly due to time constraints.

Both teams' fans expected a good match on Sunday. However, that didn't end up being the case, as it ended all too quickly.

The match didn't even last two minutes, and Holland picked up the win for Fight Night with the Northern Grit. It was arguably the most disappointing match on this year's WrestleMania card.

New Day is usually a star act on The Show of Shows. What forced WWE to hand Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods a quick loss? Were time constraints the only reason they couldn't put on a better match?

WWE could've pulled the match from the event instead of putting on such a show. It would've been better to see the two teams go at it in a longer bout.

#2. Is Omos ready to compete as a solo act in WWE?

Bobby Lashley knocked down the giant at WWE WrestleMania 38.

Omos had the biggest match of his solo career at WrestleMania 38. He took on Bobby Lashley on Night 2 of the stupendous event.

The former WWE Champion initially struggled to get the better of the giant. However, he soon gained control of the contest. He hit Omos with two Spears to pin him for the win.

A decent match put The All-Mighty over soon after his return. However, it exposed how much Omos still has to work in the ring. Omos has picked up several victories on RAW over smaller superstars.

Many top stars have called Omos a future world champion, but his in-ring work was exposed during the contest. WWE could've done a much better job protecting the giant if they thought he still needed some time to improve in the ring.

#1. Did the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 deliver?

Brock Lesnar was ready to tear Roman Reigns apart at WrestleMania 38. The two competed in a Winner Takes All Match at The Show of Shows.

Lesnar took off his gloves as soon as the bell rang to give Reigns the beating of a lifetime. However, The Tribal Chief was able to get the better of Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate delivered a few F5s and endured a handful of Spears. In the end, a Spear from Reigns ended his resistance and cost him the match.

Roman walked out of WrestleMania 38 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It was the right call as The Tribal Chief has been phenomenal lately.

But did the match live up to the hype? Did the two men do anything apart from delivering their signature moves and kicking out several times?

WWE labeled this match The Greatest WrestleMania Match of All Time. However, the match wasn't great, and only the championships made it worth a watch. Will Lesnar return for the two titles or take another break from the ring?

