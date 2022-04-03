WrestleMania 38: 3 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win on Night 2 – 8-time champion picks historic victory, Bobby Lashley destroys 7 ft 3 in giant

We are hours away from the second night of WrestleMania 38. The show will feature three championship bouts, including a huge title unification match. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will compete in a dream match against AJ Styles. While every superstar on the show will want to seal a memorable victory, a few need a victory more than others.

Here, we look at three superstars who desperately need to win their match at WrestleMania on Sunday. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Sasha Banks gets her first victory at WrestleMania

Sasha Banks deserves a big moment

As surprising as it may seem, Sasha Banks has never won a match at WrestleMania despite competing on the show multiple times in the past. The Boss is one of the best female superstars in WWE history and deserves to be a part of at least one match that ends positively for her at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Banks will team up with Naomi to take on Queen Zelina and Carmella in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. However, this Fatal 4-Way bout will also feature Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler & Natalya too. It would be great to see Banks finally win a championship at the Show of Shows and add another accolade to her name.

Latest reports suggest that Ronda Rousey took her spot in the title feud against Charlotte Flair. Banks deserves to remain in the title picture and could get her hands on tag team gold before turning her attention towards the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the coming months.

#2 Sami Zayn ends extended feud with Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn



Now I know why.

The psycho is still at it.



Johnny Knoxville is GOING TO GET DESTROYED at

I was wondering why after two weeks & over 305,000 text messages and 178,500 phone and FaceTime calls, why my phone had still not let up at all.Now I know why.The psycho is still at it.Johnny Knoxville is GOING TO GET DESTROYED at #WrestleMania I was wondering why after two weeks & over 305,000 text messages and 178,500 phone and FaceTime calls, why my phone had still not let up at all.Now I know why.The psycho is still at it.Johnny Knoxville is GOING TO GET DESTROYED at #WrestleMania https://t.co/z3ucwjRJ13

Sami Zayn has been feuding with Johnny Knoxville for the last several months. The Jackass franchise star will now lock horns with Zayn in an “Anything Goes” match at WrestleMania 38. Knoxville cost Zayn his Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. The latter deserves to get his revenge and end his feud with Johnny once and for all.

Sami Zayn is an incredibly talented superstar who can make any storyline entertaining. Despite being involved in the same rivalry for months, he has managed to show himself as an insufferable heel.

The former champion deserves credit for making the most of everything the creative team has thrown his way. Zayn should get the chance to seize his moment at the Show of Shows before he moves on to more compelling storylines.

#3 Bobby Lashley makes a statement at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley has a point to prove

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently returned on RAW and challenged Omos, who has been running rampant through the roster recently. The two superstars will lock horns in a singles match at WrestleMania. The only acceptable ending to their bout would be to see The All Mighty walk out with a victory.

He never got to defend his WWE Championship as he was ruled out of the Elimination Chamber match after sustaining an injury. The title went to Brock Lesnar, who will face Roman Reigns in a championship unification match.

On the other hand, Lashley has the opportunity to pick up a statement victory and prove why he belongs in the world title picture. He has been a dominant champion in the past, and now that he is back, Lashley deserves to be a part of a more credible feud in WWE.

