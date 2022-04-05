WrestleMania 38 vs. WrestleMania 37: Which Bianca Belair match was better?

Bianca Belair has proven to be the EST of WWE in the last few years. She has stolen the show at two different editions of WrestleMania.

The RAW Superstar won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2021 and went on to main event Night One of WrestleMania 37. She faced the SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. The two made history and became the first two African-American women to headline WrestleMania.

In 2022, she took a different path to fulfill her destiny of winning a title on the Grandest Stage of them all. She outlasted five other competitors, including the likes of Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss, to become the #1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship.

She truly shone at both editions of the show. But which match was better?

Honestly, there is no right or wrong. Both matches were great in their respect. The following section will be based truly on the author's opinion, but do let us know what you think in the comments section.

WrestleMania 38 vs. 37 - Which Bianca Belair match was truly better?

While it was a close call, Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 37 was the better contest.

Becky Lynch's heel work as the RAW Women's Championship was incomparable, and she was the one who defeated the EST of WWE for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

This makes us believe that the storyline has been well-crafted. Even after eight months, fans were still interested to see the rivals clash on the Grandest Stage of them all.

The storyline was excellent, and the actual match was incredible as well. However, the same can be said for the bout which took place on the previous edition of the Showcase of The Immortals.

The storytelling was spot-on, and the match was thrilling as well. But it was better when it came to the moments that were showcased and the records that were made. As mentioned earlier, the match was the main event of the show, and the two became the first two African-American women to headline WrestleMania.

Both stars struggled to control their emotions at the start of the match. Fans were proud of the performers they had been supporting for years. Also, their battle resulted in Bianca Belair's first Women's Championship win on the main roster.

The contest was also acknowledged at the ESPY Awards as it won the award for "Best WWE Moment of 2021." Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair truly became mega-stars due to their performance at the 37th edition of the Show of Shows.

No hate for the match at WrestleMania 38, but the overall moment was definitely better on the previous edition of The Grandest Stage of them All.

