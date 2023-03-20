WrestleMania 39 bold predictions: Here's how WWE can announce Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio at The Show of Shows

The WWE WrestleMania 39 match card looks interesting, with several blockbuster matches announced. Another bout fans are expecting is between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik has been trying to provoke his father to fight him for a long time. However, the masked legend refuses to square off against his son at any cost. Over the last few months, fans have seen numerous intriguing interactions between the two.

However, fans are yet to see Rey accept the challenge from his son for a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Here, we boldly predict how the company can make the bout happen at WrestleMania 39.

Fans might know Rey Mysterio is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The promotion could use this as an opportunity to showcase some drama between the father-son duo before making the dream match official.

Dominik Mysterio could interfere and ruin things during his father's induction ceremony by assaulting the 48-year-old star. If Rey still doesn't agree to a match, Dominik could target his mother or sister to force Rey to reach his breaking point.

The multi-time world champion could then finally accept the challenge for a match at The Showcase of the Immortals. This could be an ideal way to build a father vs. son match at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, the company could also pull off something even better in the next few weeks.

How did Dominik Mysterio react to Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame announcement ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39?

WWE made an exciting decision by announcing Rey Mysterio, who is still an active wrestler, as an inductee for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Dominik Mysterio reacted strangely to the announcement as he expressed his opinion of his father not being worthy of the honor. Fans can watch the clip below.

He then proceeded to confront and insult his father. While the match is not official yet, it will probably happen at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Are you excited to see the father vs. son match at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

