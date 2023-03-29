WrestleMania 39 News and Rumor Roundup: Two contracts expiring, leaked photos of the stage, Roman Reigns set to make history

Welcome back to our daily edition of WrestleMania 39 News and Rumor Roundup, where we discuss important stories surrounding the biggest wrestling show of the year. Today's list looks at updates on two superstars, one wrestler and one celebrity, whose contracts are likely to expire this weekend.

Additionally, Roman Reigns is on course to set another historical record with his match against Cody Rhodes. And lastly, leaked images have shown a sneak peek of a majestic set in the works for WrestleMania 39.

Here, we look at the biggest WrestleMania updates that have dominated WWE headlines in the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns set to make history at WrestleMania Hollywood

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event

Roman Reigns is headed to WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He will look to defend his title against Cody Rhodes in the main event of night two. This would mark the third consecutive year The Tribal Chief has put his world championship on the line in the show's main event.

Reigns defended his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2021. The following year, he defeated Brock Lesnar and unified the world titles. If Roman Reigns pins Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, he will also be the only WWE Superstar in history to defend his championship at the high-profile event for three consecutive years.

"You started a promotion that you couldn't get over in, and you ran away."

Not to forget, Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania for the seventh time in his career in April 2023. He will then be only one short of tying Hulk Hogan's all-time tally (8) for most WrestleMania main events.

#2 Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul's WWE contracts expected to expire at WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul recently confirmed that his WWE contract expires at WrestleMania, where he is set to lock horns with Seth Rollins. Paul has impressed fans in his past matches, especially when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel last year. The social media star confirmed the end of his WWE contract on the latest edition of Impaulsive and said:

"It's so crazy. It's like the epitome of everything that I was doing my entire life (...) I want to lean into it, my contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up," Paul noted. [28:26 - 28:38]

Brock Lesnar vs omos Raw

Brock Lesnar signed a one-year extension to his contract last year at WrestleMania, which implies that his current deal with the company will likely end with his upcoming match against Omos.

Backstage rumors suggest that The Beast was spotted saying goodbye to some people backstage, possibly hinting at his retirement. However, recent reports have suggested that Lesnar is seemingly planning to extend his stay by one year, which could see him compete in five matches after WrestleMania 39.

#3 Leaked picture shows WrestleMania stage in the works

WWE is preparing a solid show for WrestleMania 39, and the promotion is working wonders at the venue for this weekend's premium live event. Twitter was recently flooded with leaked pictures of WrestleMania's stage. The WWE Universe unanimously agreed that despite the images showing a work in progress, it is justified to keep high expectations.

The promotion could be planning to reveal the WrestleMania stage later this week, closer to the show. Several WWE Superstars have already arrived in Los Angeles, where the SoFi Stadium will host The Showcase of the Immortals.

