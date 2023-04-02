WrestleMania 39 Night 2 predictions: Returning 37-year-old star to cost Brock Lesnar match?

WWE WrestleMania 39 had an enthralling Night One featuring multiple title changes and returns. The second night will be tomorrow, when Brock Lensar will face Omos for the first time ever.

Lesnar has always been one of the most feared opponents in WWE. However, he has never faced someone like The Nigerian Giant, who is over seven feet tall and weighs over 400 pounds.

While many fans expect The Beast to overcome the odds and win the match, there may be a slight chance of a returning star costing him the match to start a new rivalry. As fans may have seen on social media, Big E attended WrestleMania 39 Saturday. This leads to the possibility of him appearing ringside and possibly interfering in the match.

Big E has been out of action for about a year now due to a neck injury. He is scheduled to undergo tests this month that could potentially get him cleared to return in the near future. However, fans do speculate that he might have already been cleared and is just planning for a surprise comeback. While fans are free to speculate, when he will return to the ring remains a mystery.

If Big E is able to make a comeback during WWE WrestleMania 39, he could certainly target Brock Lesnar. He has a major score to settle as The Beast dethroned him as the WWE Champion a few years ago.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "Still haven't gotten the one-year check ups yet. We're actually going to do that when we get back home after WrestleMania.



Early April, during that first week, we'll get another set of scans.”



The 37-year-old superstar never got a rematch, so he might use The Grandest Stage of Them All to create an opportunity to potentially rekindle the rivalry.

Brock Lesnar will have to give his best to defeat Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39

As noted above, Brock Lesnar has never faced a star matching the size of The Nigerian Giant. During their confrontation on a recent episode of WWE RAW, Omos even overpower The Beast Incarnate and toss him over the top rope.

While Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most explosive athletes currently in the business, even lifting Omos will be an impressive feat to accomplish. He will need to gather all his strength to punish his opponent with some German Suplexes and a F5.

The titanic confrontation will be live tomorrow from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

