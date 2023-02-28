WrestleMania 39 Promo: Which blockbuster movie inspired Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's video to promote the event on RAW?

Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the top stars in WWE, proving her mettle at WrestleMania. With WrestleMania 39 taking place in Hollywood, the promotion has decided to parody famous movies to promote the show again.

Last week, fans saw the first offering from the 2023 parodies. Real-life couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch took part in the segment, with Rollins portraying the Joker and Lynch playing Batman.

The second such parody hit the air on RAW, featuring real-life couple Montez Ford and Bianca Belair. The couple paid homage to the blockbuster movie Titanic and the historical scene on the ship's deck.

The original film saw actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet perform the iconic scene, with DiCaprio holding Winslet up as she put her hands in the air. With it being nearly 25 years since the movie, Ford and Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 promo was more modernized.

As Montez held Bianca Belair up like in the original movie, he briefly stopped to take out his phone. He claimed that if there wasn't photographic proof, then it didn't happen. He fumbled with his phone briefly before dropping it in the ocean. Will he find it before WrestleMania 39?

The trend of WWE stars parodying iconic movies started with WrestleMania 21 in 2005. It included parodies of Pulp Fiction, Braveheart, and Taxi Driver.

Bianca Belair is quickly becoming Ms. WrestleMania

When it comes to big stages like WrestleMania, Bianca Belair has undoubtedly lived up to her moniker of The EST at WWE.

She won the 2021 Royal Rumble, leading to her first big showing at WrestleMania 37. At the show, she defeated Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of Night 1.

Her second star-making moment came last year. After losing the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021 to a returning Lynch in under minutes, Belair earned a rematch at WrestleMania 38. She picked up an emotional win over Lynch, completing a nearly half-year journey of retribution.

Belair may have defeated two of the best women's wrestlers in the world at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, her task won't be any easier at WrestleMania 39 when she defends her title against Asuka.

Asuka returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble with a new persona. Her face was painted, and she wore an elaborate mask during her entrance. She also had new theme music.

The new persona didn't lead Asuka to a Royal Rumble win. She would, however, earn a title shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's title by outlasting six other women in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

While Asuka has been on WWE's main roster for much longer than Belair, The Empress of Tomorrow hasn't had the best of luck at the Show of Shows. She has lost in tag team action and singles matches to Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

With Belair now one of the top women in WWE, her spotlight will only get bigger and bigger. Can she keep her streak going by beating Asuka at WrestleMania 39?

