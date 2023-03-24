WrestleMania 39 Roundup: Legend squashes rumors about big return after a year, former champion desperate for new match, massive update on Randy Orton

We're back with our daily edition of WrestleMania 39 Roundup, discussing the most significant stories surrounding the upcoming premium live event. Today's list focuses on a WWE Hall of Famer's rumored in-ring return at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

We also came across a former world champion hunting for a match after his previous bout was abruptly canceled. And lastly, there is a positive update on Randy Orton's long-awaited WWE return.

Here, we look at some of the biggest WrestleMania news and rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin confirms he is done with in-ring action amidst WrestleMania return rumors

Wrestling Rent Free Spots @WWERentFree WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin. The entire match lives rent free in my head. WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin. The entire match lives rent free in my head. https://t.co/xtYH4VJ6f7

Recent backstage reports claimed that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin could be returning at WrestleMania 39. Last year, he appeared on the show as a guest on The KO Show and locked horns with Kevin Owens in an impromptu match. This marked his first match in 19 years.

However, Austin has confirmed that he is done with the in-ring action and will only return for one-off segments because of his love for the company. Speaking to NBC Los Angeles, the legendary superstar talked about his WWE plans and said:

"Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done. (…) Although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, but that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off. It's good to be back and see some of the faces. I'm looking forward to the guys I'm going to see tonight, but I've been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it," said Austin.

The creative team reportedly pitched a potential match between Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin, but the latter denied it. WWE fans recently voiced their opinion, stating it would be epic to see Austin feature in a promo segment with SmackDown Superstar LA Knight at WrestleMania 39.

#2 Bobby Lashley desperately seeking WrestleMania opponent after Bray Wyatt goes missing

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Bobby Lashley was involved in a feud with Bray Wyatt until a few weeks ago when the latter stopped appearing on television. Latest reports have claimed that the former Universal champion is away from action due to an undisclosed physical illness. Hence, WWE has quietly dropped the match between Lashley and Bray Wyatt from the card.

The All Mighty is still determined to find an opponent he can face at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He took to Twitter to say that he is still looking for a fight and that someone will get the "a**-kicking of a lifetime." It will be interesting to see who will answer Bobby Lashley's open challenge with less than ten days left for the biggest WWE show of the year.

#3 Update on backstage plans for Randy Orton returning to WWE after ten months

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind Randy Orton should be Cody Rhodes’ first opponent once he is World Champion after #WrestleMania Randy Orton should be Cody Rhodes’ first opponent once he is World Champion after #WrestleMania https://t.co/Rpz45R5EbF

The latest backstage reports have claimed that Randy Orton is gearing up for his WWE return after ten months away from television. The Viper suffered a back injury in May last year and was ruled out of action for the rest of 2022. He is rumored to return at WrestleMania or RAW after WrestleMania Hollywood.

As reported by WrestleVotes (via GiveMeSport), Randy Orton doesn't want to miss WrestleMania again this year after being absent from The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2016 'killed him.' Fans are excited to possibly welcome him on the red brand after almost a year's absence.

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel What’re the odds that we see this interaction on the Raw after WrestleMania? What’re the odds that we see this interaction on the Raw after WrestleMania? https://t.co/E01StXThg6

Many are waiting to see him potentially cross paths with Cody Rhodes, given their long history dating back to The American Nightmare's initial days in WWE as part of Legacy.

Others hope to see him return alongside his RK-Bro teammate, Matt Riddle, who has also been absent from WWE television since December 2022. They were the most popular tag team in the company last year until The Viper's unfortunate injury. RK-Bro's return is bound to shake things up in the tag team division across RAW and SmackDown.

