WrestleMania 41 match to get cancelled due to huge backstage incident involving two stars? Possibility explored ahead of WWE SmackDown

A WrestleMania 41 match could get cancelled this Friday night due to a huge backstage incident involving two stars. This weekend, Jade Cargill is scheduled to face Naomi in a match that is riding high on emotions. However, there is a good chance that the match might not happen.

The story between Naomi and Cargill has become too personal now. We could have a situation on this week's SmackDown where Cargill attacks Naomi backstage. As they fight, The Storm could throw Naomi onto a car, similarly to how the latter had done to her.

When Naomi similarly attacked Cargill, the latter was out of action for months. If the former tag team champion does the same to Naomi this Friday night on SmackDown, it could take the former SmackDown Women's Champion out for months, which would cancel their WrestleMania 41 match.

If this happens, not only will Cargill miss out on her WrestleMania 41 match, but the WWE universe will miss out on the first one-on-one non-title women's single match in decades. Unfortunately, there is a chance that neither woman is thinking about it, as the rivalry is now personal for both of them.

Naomi blames her WrestleMania 41 opponent, Jade Cargill, for ruining her relationship with Bianca Belair

At Elimination Chamber, everyone found out that Naomi was the one who attacked Cargill. It shocked everyone out of their minds and left people clueless, wondering why Naomi did it.

Speaking at WaleMania X, The Glow revealed why she did all of this. She briefly remembered her time in TNA and revealed she was put through a similar trauma by her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

"All I asked y'all to do is what you're doing right now. But to pump your fists, and y'all weren't there for me. You wouldn't do it. So you think I care now? And after going through TNA, coming back and going through all that trauma, and to be hit with the same trauma from my sister when Jade come in. Y'all really think I'm gonna sit here and go through that sh*t again? Motherfu**ers better receive the pumping," said Naomi.

Both superstars will face each other on night one of WrestleMania 41. The match is currently scheduled to be a singles match. This seems to be the best decision to keep both ladies in control. If the shackles were taken off, one might not be quite sure what the other is capable of.

