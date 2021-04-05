5 Hall of Famers who could appear at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is always guaranteed to be a star-studded event. Often WWE parades out a cavalcade of legends each year for a quick pop from the crowd. This year will surely be no exception given it will be the first WWE show in front of a crowd since the start of the pandemic.

The surprise returns from yesteryear stars have always been a welcome addition to the show. It's become synonymous with the show. It would feel unusual for the immortals' showcase not to bring out those immortals who made the show so important in the first place.

This year's Hall of Fame class will include members of the 2020 and 2021 classes. This will include the nWo, Rob Van Dam, Kane, The Great Khali, The Bella Twins and many others.

There's also an expectation of seeing faces from past HOF classes. Let's take a look at some of the Hall of Famers who could potentially turn up at this year's WrestleMania.

#5. The nWo reunite at WrestleMania

The nWo in WWE

It appears the nWo have the potential for a pop return at WrestleMania this year. The nWo was the centerpiece of last year's Hall of Fame class. Due to the ongoing pandemic, fans will finally see the legendary group officially inducted this year.

It just makes sense for the group to come out for a quick return. For one, since they're a part of this year's official inductees, we can see them make an appearance to promote their HOF induction. What better way to promote the Hall than to roll out the biggest inductees?

Advertisement

It's also perfectly set up. Hulk Hogan is set to host this year's WrestleMania alongside Titus O'Neil. Since the Hulkster is already there, why not just make it happen?

You can almost picture it. Hulk Hogan is on stage giving a speech in the name of WWE. Suddenly, Hogan rips off the iconic yellow and red shirt to reveal the legendary black and white. Then you hear that classic entrance music with Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac all rolling out to flank the Hulkster.

Would you like to see the nWo reunite for an appearance at WrestleMania? It definitely feels possible at this point.

1 / 5 NEXT