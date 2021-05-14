WrestleMania Backlash: 4 things that shouldn’t happen at the PPV and 3 things that should – Roman Reigns’ title match ends with surprise attack, Charlotte flair wins a title again?

We are all set for WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleMania Backlash. Although the build-up to the pay-per-view has been average, expectations are still high.

Five out of six matches confirmed for the show revolve around championships. We could see a couple of more championship matches added to the pay-per-view by the end of this week. The match card looks excellent on paper, and there could be several surprises in store at WrestleMania Backlash.

The creative have a lot of possibilities to explore in terms of surprise attacks and shocking finishes. There are also a lot of potential mistakes that should be avoided at all costs. In this article, we will take a look at things that should happen at WrestleMania Backlash and things that shouldn’t.

#1 Shouldn’t happen at WrestleMania Backlash: Roman Reigns retains his Universal Championship with a clean finish

Roman Reigns will look to defend his title at WrestleMania Backlash

At WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line in a singles match against Cesaro. The latter won the opportunity to challenge The Tribal Chief after defeating Seth Rollins on last week’s episode of SmackDown. This is also the biggest match of Cesaro’s WWE career so far.

Initially, Roman Reigns thought that Cesaro has no noteworthy achievements, and hence, he doesn’t deserve any respect. In fact, Reigns did not think The Swiss Cyborg deserved the title opportunity that led to Daniel Bryan interfering. Eventually, Reigns defeated Bryan and barred him from SmackDown a couple of weeks before WrestleMania Backlash.

We don’t like you, but we appreciate you. Now it’s time to go.



Sincerely,

The Very Top.#GoodByeDB #SmackDown https://t.co/Luu6ZY8EL3 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 30, 2021

This was one of the few occasions when Roman Reigns has picked up a clean win in a title match during his current run as a heel. He has depended highly on external interferences and cheap shots for his title defenses, which shouldn’t change at WrestleMania Backlash. A clean win for Reigns would immediately eliminate Cesaro from the world title picture, which would be a mistake.

Cesaro tried to defend Bryan, but Roman Reigns’ entourage outnumbered him. His recent booking on SmackDown has done justice to his potential and the creative have done well in building him up as a credible contender for Reigns’ Universal Championship before WrestleMania Backlash. This match can finally show why Cesaro deserves to compete for the most coveted prize in WWE.

The creative should avoid any kind of booking at WrestleMania Backlash that will immediately dismiss Cesaro’s claims for a title opportunity. At least this way, he will get another shot at the title somewhere down the line, just like others before him. It will also help get more natural heat towards Reigns while simultaneously adding more authenticity to his dominating run.

