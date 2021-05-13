WrestleMania Backlash: 5 possible finishes for the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman

WrestleMania Backlash is set to host some big championship matches on May 16, 2021. The pay-per-view will be held behind closed doors again, but fans are looking forward to watching the action on their television screens.

At the event, a WWE Championship match is set to take place between Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman. Lashley and McIntyre have been feuding for some time now, while Strowman recently became part of the equation.

However, The Monster Among Men’s inclusion in the match should make things more hard-hitting and interesting.

There are a few different ways the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash could end. A couple of surprises will make the top title scenario even more intriguing.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five possible finishes for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 Braun Strowman powerslams Drew McIntyre to win his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Braun Strowman has had several WWE Championship matches throughout his career. However, he has failed to win the title on every occasion thus far.

During WrestleMania Backlash, Strowman could break the curse and take down both Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley with some big moves. After a good contest, Strowman may hit McIntyre with a running powerslam to win the match and the WWE Championship.

McIntyre has been in the WWE title picture for well over a year, and it would be perfect for him to take the fall and move on towards another rivalry. The finish will allow Strowman and Lashley to continue feuding for the title in the foreseeable future.

The Monster Among Men has had a good year so far. He picked up a big victory over Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37.

Another major victory at WrestleMania Backlash would only help Strowman continue his good run in WWE.

