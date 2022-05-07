WrestleMania Backlash Preview and Predictions

WrestleMania Backlash is the first Premium Live Event since WrestleMania, slated for Sunday, May 8, in Providence, Rhode Island. Thus far, six matches have been advertised, and, as is typical with WWE events, the company may add a match or two to the pre-show before the event.

The following article offers previews and predictions of each match on the show. While some could have been built better from a storyline standpoint, a few matches have the potential to deliver from an in-ring perspective.

6. WrestleMania Backlash: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair in an "I Quit" Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

A rematch from WrestleMania 38, this one has the added stipulation of the loser having to say "I Quit." Some fans will speculate that the match is set for a Rousey win since much of her offense is submission-based.

In reality, the match is more of a toss-up since Charlotte Flair also has several submission moves in her repertoire. In terms of what makes the most sense from a storyline standpoint, it can go either way, but watching things play out over the last several weeks, it seems WWE is leading up to a Rousey championship run. The only question is who her challengers will be since, at the moment, SmackDown lacks strong contenders. It will also be interesting to see if the title reign is quick or will last for the rest of the year, perhaps until next year's WrestleMania.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey will defeat Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

5. WrestleMania Backlash: The Bloodline vs. RKBro and Drew McIntyre

Six-Man Tag Team Action at WrestleMania Backlash!

It was initially scheduled to be a unification match for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns add star power while making it less newsworthy as no titles are at stake.

That being said, it's apparent WWE is setting up McIntyre to be Reigns' next challenger, so it wouldn't be surprising for Drew to pin the champion at WrestleMania Backlash and set up the singles program.

Prediction: RKBro and Drew McIntyre will defeat The Bloodline.

4. WrestleMania Backlash: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

A WrestleMania Rematch!

Another rematch from WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see how fans in the arena react throughout this bout. Both are great storytellers in the ring, but the surprise factor surrounding Cody Rhodes' debut at WrestleMania is gone.

It can be the best match on the show as both are familiar with each other, having worked multiple dark matches on RAW and SmackDown during the past month. The most intriguing part will be the aftermath, anticipating what's next for both.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes will defeat Seth Rollins.

3. WrestleMania Backlash: AJ Styles vs. Edge

Will we see another member of Judgement Day?

Yet another WrestleMania rematch, it will hopefully be better than the first one. With Edge's disciple, Damian Priest, banned from ringside, there's speculation if fans will see the introduction of a new member to the Judgement Day faction.

If that were to be the case, the current favorites would be either Rhea Ripley or perhaps Finn Balor, who made the save for Styles this past Monday night.

Prediction: Edge will defeat AJ Styles.

2. WrestleMania Backlash: Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Former allies collide at WrestleMania Backlash!

It will be interesting to see if this feud continues after WrestleMania Backlash or if it will be a one-and-done match. For what it's worth, both performers are talented but would be better off with different characters as their current roles have run their course. It should be a decent match, and it will be interesting to see what's next.

Prediction: Madcap Moss will defeat Happy Corbin.

1. WrestleMania Backlash: Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

MVP has changed alliances!

With MVP recently turning on Bobby Lashley and aligning with Omos, WWE is evidently still high on Omos as an upper mid-card talent. That being said, it is likely that the giant will pick up a win here, making the decision to have Lashley go over at WrestleMania curious. In hindsight, it might have made more sense to have the MVP swerve take place at the big event.

It's likely not the end of this feud, so it will be interesting to see where the creative team goes from here.

Prediction: Omos will defeat Bobby Lashley.

