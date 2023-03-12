WrestleMania Hollywood News and Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns reportedly lied on TV, what really happened to Alexa Bliss?

Welcome to our daily edition of WrestleMania Hollywood News and Rumor Roundup, where we discuss the biggest stories surrounding the upcoming show. Today's list includes the alleged truth behind Roman Reigns' recent claims on SmackDown. Additionally, there are updates on Alexa Bliss and John Cena's potential return on RAW in the coming weeks.

Here, we take a look at the biggest WrestleMania 39 rumors and news that have dominated the WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns allegedly lied on SmackDown when he met Cody Rhodes

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 My boy got folded up like some laundry If I was Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns would’ve had to see me backstage after this promoMy boy got folded up like some laundry If I was Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns would’ve had to see me backstage after this promo 😭😭My boy got folded up like some laundry https://t.co/aIsjPkOA6e

Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The two superstars crossed paths for the first time in the company earlier this month on SmackDown. During their promo war, Reigns recalled working with legendary pro wrestler and Cody Rhodes' dad, Dusty Rhodes.

The Tribal Chief claimed that Dusty Rhodes never talked about his son, hoping to get inside the head of The American Nightmare. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently stated that Reigns gave a false account of his time with the veteran. He said that Dusty Rhodes' mood depended on how Cody was being treated on RAW and said:

''For the record from people who worked with him daily, they would say that Dusty’s mood for the week was mostly built around if Cody was getting a push on RAW or not. If Cody was used well, Dusty would be in a great mood all week, and if he wasn’t used well, Dusty would be in a bad mood all week,'' said Meltzer.

Cody Rhodes defended Sami Zayn against The Bloodline when Jey Uso betrayed the latter on RAW. The American Nightmare and Zayn also combined forces to brawl with The Usos on SmackDown last week.

#2 Alexa Bliss dismisses reports about taking another hiatus from WWE television

Alexa Bliss last appeared on WWE television at Royal Rumble in January, where she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Following that, it was reported that the multi-time champion would take time off television for four weeks.

New reports recently claimed that Alexa Bliss had taken another hiatus from the company. However, Bliss took to Twitter to dismiss the claims and confirmed that she wasn't the one delaying her return.

"Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me," wrote Bliss.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me. Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me.

She also argued that fans and media only know the parts of her life she discloses on social media. Alexa Bliss' latest comments have hinted at her potentially returning on RAW as we inch closer to WrestleMania Hollywood.

Interestingly, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy's arrival on SmackDown has seemingly impacted Bliss' personality on RAW. Fans are now excited to see the creative team explore the link between them when Alexa Bliss finally returns on the red brand.

#3 Update on John Cena potentially appearing on Road to WrestleMania

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



BRO JOHN CENA IS COOKING AUSTIN THEORY "I'd rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noises for my matches because nobody cares."BRO JOHN CENA IS COOKING AUSTIN THEORY "I'd rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noises for my matches because nobody cares."BRO JOHN CENA IS COOKING AUSTIN THEORY 💀😭 https://t.co/hl4CQcAGDR

John Cena recently returned on RAW, where United States Champion Austin Theory challenged him to a title match at WrestleMania. Cena initially rejected the bout but said yes after brutally roasting Theory in an unforgettable segment. The latest reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that we will see John Cena appear more often on the Road to WrestleMania.

The 16-time world champion has seemingly wrapped up his movie Ricky Stanicky. Thus, he will be available to appear on RAW for his title feud with Austin Theory in the weeks leading up to their United States Championship match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

francesca @beckysbiceps He absolutely annihilated Austin Theory. Let’s talk about John Cena being a part timer and still being the GOAT on the microphoneHe absolutely annihilated Austin Theory. Let’s talk about John Cena being a part timer and still being the GOAT on the microphone 🐐 He absolutely annihilated Austin Theory. https://t.co/3w3T6YMER7

Theory put his title on the line against Seth Rollins at the latest Road to WrestleMania show. The Architect pushed the champion to his limits in the main event, but the latter retained his gold using a low blow.

Poll : 0 votes