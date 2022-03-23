5 WrestleMania matches that were scrapped because of an injury

WrestleMania is the biggest show that WWE and indeed pro wrestling has to offer. It is the most viewed and most anticipated night(s) of the year.

Superstars bring their A-game to the event because they know they are under the brightest spotlight there is. Everyone dreams of competing at The Show of Shows year after year.

However, sometimes that dream may not become a reality for some. Superstars may look forward to a match at 'Mania for months, only for it to be taken away under harsh circumstances. The worst reason is injury, whose timing couldn't be worse if it causes a wrestler to miss The Showcase of the Immortals.

Unfortunately, there have been quite a few instances where an injury to a superstar has caused their match to be canceled.

With that in mind, here are five WrestleMania matches that were scrapped due to injury.

#5 On our list of WrestleMania match plans that were torn up due to injury: Seth Rollins vs. Jason Jordan (WrestleMania 34)

Jordan and Rollins were set to do battle

The reveal of Jason Jordan as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle's son positioned him as a key player of the red brand. He would mix it up with multiple top stars before finding a tag team partner in Seth Rollins.

Jordan and Rollins won the tag team championships together, but as the weeks went by, the former became more and more unlikable. Tensions between the two were building very well, and all signs pointed to a showdown at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, the former American Alpha member suffered a devastating injury that put an end to that plan. The injury was so serious that Jordan was forced into retirement soon after. The Architect, meanwhile, contested an epic triple threat match against Finn Balor and The Miz at the show.

#4 Mentor versus prodigy is put on hold (WrestleMania 32)

Seriously, what is it with Seth Rollins and injury scares casting doubt on his 'Mania matches? It happened three years in a row, with the first time being when WrestleMania 32 loomed large.

Rollins was set to drop his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. According to the plans, he would then be betrayed by mentor Triple H, setting them on a collision course at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, The Architect's freak knee injury ruled him out for nine months, meaning he would miss the event. It would be a whole year before he did battle with HHH.

#3 Shawn Michaels' knee costs him a match (WrestleMania 13)

Although Michaels claimed his knee was injured, there were claims of foul play

This one is a little controversial given Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's legitimate dislike for each other. After the latter lost the WWE title to the former in their critically-acclaimed Iron Man match at WrestleMania XII, they had an agreement in principle that the reverse would happen the following year.

However, Michaels ended up relinquishing the title due to a knee injury. Many suspected foul play and accused HBK of deliberately missing The Show of Shows to avoid losing to Hart.

The Excellence of Execution ended up facing Steve Austin in a submission match at The Grandest Stage of them All. It ranks among the greatest wrestling matches of all time, so perhaps there was a silver lining to The Showstopper's injury.

#2 Evolution teammates are forced to avoid fighting (WrestleMania 22)

Batista became World Heavyweight Champion when he won the main event at WrestleMania 21. He would remain champion until January of next year when he was cruelly forced to relinquish it due to a tricep injury.

The plan was for Batista to defend his title against former Evolution stablemate Randy Orton at 'Mania. However, the injury threw a spanner in the works, forcing WWE's hand in more ways than one.

The company responded by booking a triple threat match between Orton, Kurt Angle, and Rey Mysterio. It was the latter who prevailed, winning the title and creating one of the most emotional moments in WWE history.

#1 Wrestling's ultimate dream match is abandoned (WrestleMania 32)

This match happened two years too late, and it was a stinker

How cruel is fate that we didn't get the planned Undertaker versus John Cena match at WrestleMania 32? It remains one of wrestling's biggest what-ifs, especially given how anticlimactic their match two years later was.

Cena's shoulder injury required surgery to patch, leaving him out of the event. The Undertaker would go on to fight Shane McMahon and extend his record to 23-1.

